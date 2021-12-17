ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 truly bizarre yet memorable characters from Majora’s Mask

By Clair O'Mara
zeldauniverse.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach Legend of Zelda game in the franchise has its fair share of interesting and unique characters, ones that leave a lasting impression on the player. Every character stands out in their own way, though some tend to stick out more than others. It’s no surprise that Majora’s Mask, being one...

zeldauniverse.net

Siliconera

Which JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part is Best?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a lot, what with how each part functions. Someone could go into it and get confused about characters and plotlines. Especially when you start charting who knows who and how they might be related. How do you get into it? We can help! JoJo fans on the Siliconera staff got together to recommend their favorite parts.
zeldauniverse.net

Hylian Shield collectible statue from First 4 Figures is now available for preorder

A new collectible Zelda figure is now available from First 4 Figures, a company that specializes in creating figures and props from video games and anime. Alongside a handful of other Zelda figures available in its catalog, such as Link and Princess Zelda from Breath of the Wild, First 4 Figures has revealed a Hylian Shield statue which is now available to preorder.
zeldauniverse.net

Breath of the Wild 2 concepts discovered in newly uncovered Nintendo patents

New content from the sequel to Breath of the Wild might not have appeared at the 2021 Game Awards (big bummer, we know), but it may have been “accidentally” discovered through several of Nintendo’s new patents. This week, Zelda fans in Europe bumped into patents with Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay concept drafts featuring player movement mirroring those featured in the latest teaser trailer. The discovery was reported by GameReactor shortly afterward.
zeldauniverse.net

Zelda News: The return of ZREO and First 4 Figures’ Hylian Shield statue

Hello there, Zelda fans! Zelda Universe’s Amanda VanHiel is back once again with this week’s Zelda News. In this week’s episode, Amanda covers the return of ZREO studios with their new Ocarina of Time cover album, along with information on the creative minds behind the project. After that, she covers how Metroid Dread won “Best Action-Adventure Game” and how the Breath of the Wild sequel was robbed from the “Most Anticipated Game” category at the Game Awards 2021. Finally, Amanda talks about the brand new Hylian Shield statue by First Four Figures, as well as Nintendo Minute airing its final episode.
Shigeru Miyamoto
zeldauniverse.net

Let Us Awaken, Together: Jungian Psychology in Link’s Awakening

From the moment Link washes up on the shores of Koholint Island, we know that Link’s Awakening is going to be a strange and weird game. The game takes Link and the player into a world of dungeons, caves, dreams, and nightmares, leading up to the final battle atop Mt. Tamaranch.
zeldauniverse.net

Medli’s Melodies: The winter of Hyrule’s discontent

At this point in time, I believe that most of us are quite familiar with the opening sequence of Breath of the Wild. When our mute hero drowsily emerges from the Shrine of Resurrection into the piercing light of day, clad in humble peasant garb with a memory bank robbed of all its most precious artifacts, the camera pans out to reveal the magnificent breadth of lush, verdant land that we will be free to explore to our hearts’ content. The sight of rich green foliage greets us as far as the eye can see, from the steep slopes of the Great Plateau to Death Mountain on the distant horizon. We come to quickly recognize this emerald kingdom as the primary setting for our adventures. Sure, combing the peaks and valleys of Hyrule will gradually introduce us to a variety of microclimates, such as the blisteringly hot Gerudo Desert and the bitingly frigid Hebra Peak, but most of our quests will see us romping through grassy fields bursting with life. Aside from weathering the occasional thunderstorm, we more or less get to enjoy an endless springtime with plenty of sunshine and inexhaustible resources.
zeldauniverse.net

Yuga’s Art Gallery: On a wondrous track

When you’re a kid, everything seems bigger. Adults tower over you when giving you directions or scolding you, pillow forts turn into cavernous castles, and even a video game as simple and small as the original Legend of Zelda can seem to hold an adventure that continues beyond the farthest horizon. Through her Spirit Tracks art, Nijicx presents us with a version of Link still in this time of his life when the adventures inside his mind and his imagination seem endless.
The Big Lead

'Wheel of Fortune' Rocked By Controversy

Tuesday's Wheel of Fortune ended in controversy as a contestant lost the bonus round on a technicality, missing out on a brand new Audi in the process. Many fans are upset by the decision while others side with the show. The TBL Slack channel was among the places where people disagreed. Below are arguments for and against the show's decision.
zeldauniverse.net

You can now get your 2021 Nintendo Switch ‘Year in Review’ stats

Nintendo, following the lead of many others, released a dedicated “Year in Review” website for Nintendo Switch owners to reminisce their year with the beloved console. Once logged in with a My Nintendo account, users will see a flashy summary of games played throughout the year as well as a comparison to results from 2020. This summary includes most played games, a breakdown of time spent throughout the year, how often the Switch was played docked or handheld, and even suggestions for new games to try out.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
IndieWire

The Best Gifts for ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Winter is here. In honor of the first official day of winter, we figured it would be a great time to round up some of the best gifts, collectibles, and other merchandise that “Game of Thrones” fans won’t be able to pass up. Although the hit fantasy series ended in 2019, fans still love “GOT.” You can catch up on old episodes on HBO or...
dotesports.com

When does Escape from Tarkov’s New Year Twitch drop event start?

With the end of 2021, Battlestate is preparing to ring in the New Year by giving Escape from Tarkov players in-game drops from watching Twitch. Drops on Twitch will go to players who have watched any streamer in the Escape from Tarkov category on the platform. Players will get in-game items that range from weapons and gear to various other rare goodies. Those drops will be dished out “at certain intervals” of viewership, according to a release by Battlestate.
