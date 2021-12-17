10 truly bizarre yet memorable characters from Majora’s Mask

At this point in time, I believe that most of us are quite familiar with the opening sequence of Breath of the Wild. When our mute hero drowsily emerges from the Shrine of Resurrection into the piercing light of day, clad in humble peasant garb with a memory bank robbed of all its most precious artifacts, the camera pans out to reveal the magnificent breadth of lush, verdant land that we will be free to explore to our hearts’ content. The sight of rich green foliage greets us as far as the eye can see, from the steep slopes of the Great Plateau to Death Mountain on the distant horizon. We come to quickly recognize this emerald kingdom as the primary setting for our adventures. Sure, combing the peaks and valleys of Hyrule will gradually introduce us to a variety of microclimates, such as the blisteringly hot Gerudo Desert and the bitingly frigid Hebra Peak, but most of our quests will see us romping through grassy fields bursting with life. Aside from weathering the occasional thunderstorm, we more or less get to enjoy an endless springtime with plenty of sunshine and inexhaustible resources.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO