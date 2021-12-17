Viggo Mortensen Reveals Which Actor He Replaced In 'The Lord Of The Rings' Trilogy

If the “John Wick” franchise is any indication, Keanu Reeves has long been keen on doing as much of his own stuntwork as possible, whether fist fighting on a PATH train or dodging bullets in a swimming pool. That same commitment to on-camera physicality, it seems, applied to the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the “Matrix” franchise and the first since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions.” Speaking on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote the movie, Reeves detailed one especially harrowing stunt in the new film that involved tumbling down a 46-story-high building with Carrie-Anne Moss, who...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO