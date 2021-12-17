2022 Acura MDX Type S Arrives At Dealerships In Time For Christmas

First things first: Take a deep breath. It’s going to be OK. It’s not too late to spoil friends and family with awesome Christmas presents, and you don’t even have to rush to the store and fight crowds to make it happen (unless you like that sort of thing). But for the rest of us, there are plenty of great gifts still available on Amazon that will reach you or your loved ones by the holiday. In fact, I have 30 fantastic gifts under $30 prepared for your consideration today, so all you need to do is scroll and have your ‘add to cart’ finger ready. Whether there’s a DIY-er, a self-care enthusiast, or a gadget guru on your list, you’ll find plenty of options that they’ll appreciate.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO