ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2022 Acura MDX Type S Arrives At Dealerships In Time For Christmas

By Alina Moore
Top Speed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Acura MDX Type S establishes a few highlights for the automaker: the MDX...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S Is A $66,700 Oddity

Buyers in the market for a performance crossover will soon have another option as the 2022 Acura MDX Type S will arrive at dealerships next week with a base price of $66,700. Costing $19,500 more than the standard MDX, the three-row Type S is a performance-oriented model that features a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine with 355 hp (261 kW / 360 PS) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque. It’s paired to a ten-speed automatic transmission and a Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Official: 2022 Acura MDX Type S Is Over $70,000 Fully Loaded

Early last month, we received word that the 2022 Acura MDX Type S would carry a base price "in the high-$60,000 range." That's been proven to be absolutely correct. The luxury Japanese automaker has released official 2022 MDX Type S pricing just in time for the holidays. But if you're hoping to receive this premium and sporty SUV as a gift, the gift giver better have some deep pockets.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Acura MDX Type S Costs $73,095 Fully Loaded

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S will arrive at dealerships starting next week with a starting price of $67,745. An Advanced Package is available for an additional $5,350 and adds several interior niceties. It's powered by the same 355-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 as the TLX Type S sedan. Acura recently...
BUYING CARS
inquirer.com

2022 Acura MDX gets a new look — and more reasons to look at it

2022 Acura MDX SH-AWD Advance: Finally updated after all these years. Price: $61,675 as tested. Conventional wisdom: Motor Trend liked the “new 10-speed transmission paired with dulcet V-6; sharply tailored sheet metal; strong on standard features and value,” but not the “track pad-controlled infotainment system, joyless third row, inconsistent road manners.”
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acura Mdx#Christmas#Dealerships#Vehicles#Mdx Type S
MotorAuthority

2022 Acura MDX Type S arrives with 355 hp, $67,745 starting price

Buyers in the market for a three-row crossover combining a bit of performance and luxury have a great option in the new 2022 MDX Type S. Acura on Thursday confirmed a starting price of $67,745, including a $1,045 destination charge. The vehicle comes loaded with pretty much everything you need,...
BUYING CARS
Standard-Examiner

Sunday Drive: Acura TLX Type S back in the saddle again

If you are any kind of a car history buff, you may remember back to 2001 when Acura brought out the original Type S in its CL model coupe. The next year, the company introduced it in the TL and the RSX, and it was brought out again in the TL in 2008.
CARS
pinalcentral.com

Haire: Acura MDX, Mercedes GLB AMG

This week we get two expensive SUVs, starting with the Acura MDX. The base price is $46K. This was the upgraded “MDX-SH-AWD-A-Spec” version. It comes loaded with everything, no options. That brings the tab to $57K. Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6 engine rated at 290 horsepower,...
BUYING CARS
fox5ny.com

Despite supply chain woes, Christmas gifts arriving on time

The Postal Service, UPS, FedEx and DHL are working round the clock as the countdown to Christmas is officially on. According to ShipMatrix, they’re delivering packages nearly on time or with minimal delays across the board - a task that was in question leading up to the holiday season due to supply chain problems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Mic

Procrastinated? Here are 30 fantastic gifts under $30 that'll arrive in time for Christmas

First things first: Take a deep breath. It’s going to be OK. It’s not too late to spoil friends and family with awesome Christmas presents, and you don’t even have to rush to the store and fight crowds to make it happen (unless you like that sort of thing). But for the rest of us, there are plenty of great gifts still available on Amazon that will reach you or your loved ones by the holiday. In fact, I have 30 fantastic gifts under $30 prepared for your consideration today, so all you need to do is scroll and have your ‘add to cart’ finger ready. Whether there’s a DIY-er, a self-care enthusiast, or a gadget guru on your list, you’ll find plenty of options that they’ll appreciate.
SHOPPING
CBS Minnesota

‘We Were Blessed’: 12 Single Moms Gifted New Cars Just In Time For Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Twelve single mothers were gifted new cars in time for the holidays Wednesday. For the third consecutive year, Newgate School’s Wheels for Women program partnered with local auto dealerships to provide the cars, which were awarded to a dozen women who were chosen through an application process. “The relief and the joy is immeasurable,” said Blythe Severson, executive director at Newgate School. Happening today in Minneapolis- 12 single moms… surprised with 12 brand new cars, stuffed with Christmas gifts and other surprises. How generosity made it happen- tonight on @WCCO #WCCO pic.twitter.com/JBWsXsjdxq — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) December 22, 2021 In addition, all...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
Consumer Reports.org

10 Best SUVs You Can Buy Right Now

SUVs continue to be wildly popular in the U.S., and for good reasons. These higher-riding vehicles feature some characteristics most cars lack, such as a commanding view of the road, available (or sometimes standard) all-wheel drive, some level of off-roading ability, and a more rugged appearance. So what are the...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

10 Most Stolen Cars In America

American drivers reported over 880,000 car thefts in 2020, a dramatic increase from just under 800,000 in 2019. This means hundreds of thousands of Americans have to deal with having their cars stolen annually. And though cars differ in value, no doubt they are all essential to the drivers. No car is completely immune from […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Drive home in the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

If you're shopping for a new car right now, you know prices are high. Really high. We're here to show you a $40,000-plus budget isn't required. Below are our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000. That's the best part of this list: you don't need fork...
BUYING CARS
Fox News

The cheapest new cars you can buy in 2022

It's been a rough year to buy a new car and 2022 doesn't look much better. Average transaction prices hit a record above $46,000 in October due to low inventories and its going to be a while before the situation returns to normal. The increase is also the result of...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does Kia Make Reliable Cars and SUVs?

Kia has seemingly always gotten a bum rap when it comes to the build quality and reliability of its vehicles. If you remember some of the Kia vehicles from the 90s and early 2000s – like the Sephia, Rondo, and the Spectra – then you’ll remember why. If not, then just know that some of the cars in Kia’s not-too-distant history weren’t really that good. However, the brand has made massive changes in the past decade, but does that mean that Kia now builds reliable cars?
BUYING CARS
247wallst.com

This Is the Worst Car Brand in America

Car brand ratings are a major anchor of many research firms and media. These include significant studies from U.S. News, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, Motor Trend, Car and Driver and J.D. Power. The most recent comprehensive study of car brands comes from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, one of the most widely respected research firms in the country.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy