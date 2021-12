George West High School recently announced its Football Accolades for the 2021 season. “This season was very challenging as we all know but I am very proud of the following Athletes for the pride, accountability, and discipline they came with daily through this testing season,” Coach Bobby Nicholson said in a statement. “As I related to the team weekly, a purpose comes with every challenge God deals you and we have to keep the faith and trust the process.”

