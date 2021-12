Brand new Netflix series Singles Inferno dropped two episodes on the streaming service on December 18th and there are plenty more to come on Christmas Day. Spread across two islands, a bunch of single men and women are ready to find love on Singles Inferno. The singletons have no idea of each other’s professions or ages. The narrator says in episode 1: “This is Inferno. If you manage to escape from inferno you can go to paradise. In paradise, you can have fantastic dates and reveal your professions and ages.” So, let’s find out more about contestants Ji-a and the rest of the Singles Inferno cast.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO