ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalism

Sensemaking and Creative Strategies

By Nonprofit Quarterly
nonprofitquarterly.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport independent journalism and knowledge creation for civil society. Become a member of Nonprofit Quarterly. Members receive...

nonprofitquarterly.org

Comments / 0

Related
nonprofitquarterly.org

Collaborative Culture

Joel joined NPQ in spring 2014. Joel is a seasoned senior media management executive with extensive experience in product development, content management, and marketing for a wide variety of media products encompassing magazines, books, websites, digital products, conferences, and TV/video productions. More recently, Joel served six years as vice president/publishing director for F & W Media—managing a diversified media business with eighteen-plus magazines and online brands with multiple business conferences, consumer events, and reader competitions, and generating advertising and consumer revenues of $35 million-plus—and over seven years as senior vice president/publishing director of New Track Media LLC, with a portfolio of digital, video, television, events, and magazines generating revenues in excess of $70 million. Additionally, Joel serves on the board of directors of Yankee Publishing Inc., and served as trustee of the Massachusetts Horticulture Society from 2004 to 2011.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aithority.com

Adobe Introduces Creative Cloud Express

New unified web and mobile product empowers everyone to easily make and share standout creative content, furthering Adobe’s mission to enable Creativity for All. Adobe launched Creative Cloud Express, a unified task-based, web and mobile product that makes it easy to create and share beautiful rich multimedia content – from social media posts and stories to invitations to marketing materials like logos, flyers and banners. Creative Cloud Express enables drag-and-drop content creation, empowering every user to express their creativity with just a few clicks. Coming from the undisputed leader in creativity, Creative Cloud Express offers thousands of high-quality templates, 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images. Creative Cloud Express leverages Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s powerful AI/ML framework and the cutting-edge technology behind Adobe’s flagship applications like Photoshop, Premiere and Acrobat.
SOFTWARE
Photofocus

Adobe announces Creative Cloud Express, creativity tools without complexity

This morning, Adobe announced Creative Cloud Express, a new set of tools that offers templates, assets and more to help beginning creatives achieve their goals. Creative Cloud Express provides “creative confidence,” letting users find inspiration and then tweak it to make it their own. Available on the web...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensemaking#Nonprofit Quarterly#Npq
windowscentral.com

Adobe launches Creative Cloud Express to simplify the creative process

Adobe just launched Creative Cloud Express, a product built to simplify the process of creating multimedia content. Creative Cloud Express has a drag-and-drop interface, thousands of templates, and has features powered by Adobe Sensei. Creators can access the new product on the web and through the Microsoft Store, Google Play...
SOFTWARE
nonprofitquarterly.org

NPQ Staff Picks: Joel Toner

Joel Toner: You know my favorite story of the year was the one by Dax: ‘Letter to my White male friends.’ It was educational, for me. He has a great voice and presents his ideas clearly, honestly, without derision. And just makes it more accepting to read it and absorb the information.
MARKETING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism

Comments / 0

Community Policy