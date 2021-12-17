Sensemaking and Creative Strategies

Joel joined NPQ in spring 2014. Joel is a seasoned senior media management executive with extensive experience in product development, content management, and marketing for a wide variety of media products encompassing magazines, books, websites, digital products, conferences, and TV/video productions. More recently, Joel served six years as vice president/publishing director for F & W Media—managing a diversified media business with eighteen-plus magazines and online brands with multiple business conferences, consumer events, and reader competitions, and generating advertising and consumer revenues of $35 million-plus—and over seven years as senior vice president/publishing director of New Track Media LLC, with a portfolio of digital, video, television, events, and magazines generating revenues in excess of $70 million. Additionally, Joel serves on the board of directors of Yankee Publishing Inc., and served as trustee of the Massachusetts Horticulture Society from 2004 to 2011.

