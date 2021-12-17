ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:. Chaos and intrigue are in equal supply within the Illinois Republican Party, the late contribution of both come from billionaire Ken...

miamitimesonline.com

DeSantis calls critical race theory ‘crap’

Calling critical race theory “crap,” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last Wednesday he’ll push for legislation to ban teaching the concept in schools and to allow private corporate employees to sue their employers if they receive critical race theory training. In a strongly worded speech at...
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

How Jim Jordan could wind up getting arrested by Congress

Six Republican members of Congress reportedly worked with former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Given that those efforts culminated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 committee understandably has some questions for them. But the first of those members to be invited...
CONGRESS & COURTS

