Combat Sports

Stephen Thompson, Tyron Woodley May Appear In ‘Cobra Kai’ Series

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Cobra Kai” is racking up views. The sequel to the 1980s “The Karate Kid” films have been praised as a strong blend of drama, martial-arts action and a heavy dose of nostalgia for some older audiences. It’s hardly surprising that a martial arts-themed sitcom would reach...

www.fightsports.tv

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Beer-spilling fighter who flinched at Nate Diaz wants redemption: ‘I’ll fight his ass for free’

Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
fightsports.tv

Watch: Valentina Shevchenko Stuns Fans With Modeling Videos

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has showed her fans that she is not only good at smashing top contemnors inside the octagon. In Instagram posts, Shevchenko could be seen trying out different attires and pulling off dance moves as she models for Boutique Erkele, a clothing store. “Today...
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
AOL Corp

Jorge Masvidal turns down $5M offer to box Jake Paul: 'Chump change'

Jake Paul is looking for his next opponent after beating Tyron Woodley for a second time, and it seems he'd love a shot at another UFC fighter. During an appearance on his brother's "Impaulsive with Logan Paul" podcast, the YouTuber attempting to carve out a boxing career indicated he would look to fight either Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal, who were both in attendance for his knockout of Woodley last weekend.
UFC
Reuters

Jake Paul says Woodley rematch will be a 'bank robbery'

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul said his Saturday rematch against Tyron Woodley will be a "bank robbery" after defeating the former MMA champion in August. The brash 24-year-old arrived at Thursday's news conference dressed in a ski mask after his previously scheduled opponent, Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, dropped out with a broken rib and chest infection.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
dexerto.com

Jake Paul says he’s more “important” than big bro Logan Paul

YouTube star Jake Paul has made a major splash in the world of professional boxing… and he says his exploits have “definitely” made him more relevant than his big bro, Logan Paul. Jake and Logan Paul are two of the net’s most famous influencers, having jumped from the life of...
YOUTUBE
iheart.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Trailer | YES!!!

Every legacy. Every rivalry. Leads to this. Cobra Kai S4 premieres globally Dec 31, only on Netflix. COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?
TV SERIES
fightsports.tv

Teddy Atlas Compares Julianna Peña Upset Win To This Other Historic Fight

Julianna Peña’s win reminded Teddy Atlas of another major upset in combat sports history – one not much of the world can forget about either. Former boxing trainer and fight commentator Teddy Atlas said – like much of the sports world – he was shocked with Peña’s submission victory over Amanda Nunes, who is regarded as one of the best female fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
UPI News

'Cobra Kai': Johnny, Miguel, Hawk appear in Season 4 posters

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Cobra Kai Season 4. The streaming service shared posters for the season Wednesday featuring William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand. The posters highlight Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz (Bertrand) of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Creators Explain Why Season 4 of Netflix Series Is 'Explosive' (Exclusive)

Fans of the Netflix series Cobra Kai have been waiting for the fourth season to be released since they finished binge-watching Season 3 in January. And by the looks of things, the new season of The Karate Kid sequel series is not going to disappoint. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the Cobra Kai co-creators and executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, who described how big the new season will be.
TV SERIES

