Nothing makes me warm and fuzzy like the holiday season. However, a good list of games to try out is always second best. PC Game Pass is pushing out one final round of games for December 2021, and a few of them are quite great. Mortal Kombat 11, which exploded onto the fighting game scene in 2019 (probably in a shower of guts), leads the charge. It’s paired with the excellent Firewatch, along with Broken Age and The Gunk. Unfortunately, the first two Yakuza remakes and the series prequel are on their way out of PC Game Pass at the end of the month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO