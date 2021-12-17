ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Witcher’: Yennefer Disobeys the Brotherhood (RECAP)

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Rogersville Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 3, “What Is Lost.”]. For a show that is usually full-steam ahead, this was a more subdued episode by The Witcher standards. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. There were still revelations and plot advancements, but this felt like...

www.therogersvillereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekculture.co

Geek Review: The Witcher Season 2 (Netflix)

This review is based on the first six episodes of Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2. Geralt of Rivia is back and alongside Henry Cavill’s return as the sexy monster-hunter, season two promises a ton more monsters that are bigger, scarier and a season that’s a whole lot gorier.
TV SERIES
The Press

‘The Witcher’: Geralt Battles a Beastly Old Friend in Season 2 Premiere (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 1, “A Grain of Truth.”]. After a two-year absence, The Witcher is back with more grotesque monsters, magic-wielding mages, and Henry Cavill grunts. The first season of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s fantasy drama adaptation succeeded due to a hefty sense of fun, with its fantastic fight sequences and sly tongue-in-cheek humor. Based on this first episode of Season 2, we’re in for more of the same in the second go around.
TV SERIES
Black Hills Pioneer

‘The Witcher’: Geralt Returns Home and Ciri Begins Her Witcher Training (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 2, “Kaer Morhen.”]. This episode reminded me of something I really appreciated about the first season — the speed at which the plot moves. Other shows might have dragged out Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) and Ciri’s (Freya Allan) journey home for several episodes, but The Witcher doesn’t waste time on stalling tactics. Not long after the witcher and the princess set off, they arrive in Kaer Morhen, while the Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Fringilla (Mimî M. Khayisa) plot also picks up pace at the other side of the Continent.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Yennefer Die in The Witcher Season 2? [Spoiler]

Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is one of the main characters of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series, as well as the novels and short stories of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s ‘Witcher Saga.’ In the season 1 finale, she plays a decisive role in the victory of the Northern Kingdoms in the Battle of Sodden Hill. She is Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) greatest love, but they have a very passionate but complicated relationship. If you are wondering whether she survives in ‘The Witcher’ season 2, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Lars Mikkelsen
Person
Myanna Buring
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Anna Shaffer
The Press

‘The Witcher’: A Sweet Reunion Is Followed by Heartbreaking Betrayal (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 6, “Dear Friend.”]. The Witcher isn’t a perfect show by any means; some of the dialogue can be a little trite, and not every plotline hits the mark (the Fringilla and Francesca scenes being the worst offender). But the show moves at such a pace that it doesn’t let you dwell on these flaws. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the speed at which The Witcher zooms through its plot is something to behold. This episode was no exception, forgoing weeks of meandering and getting straight to the action.
TV SERIES
The Press

‘The Witcher’: The Bard Returns to Save the Day (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 4, “Redanian Intelligence.”]. One of the most enjoyable things about the first season of The Witcher was the show’s ability to mix tongue-in-cheek humor with its more serious and violent action sequences. The laughs have been a little light so far this season, as the characters deal with the grisly aftermath of the battle at Sodden Hill. Fortunately, Episode 4 brings back a bit of levity thanks to the return of everyone’s favorite, wise-cracking bard.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Witcher Recap: Daddy Day Kaer

If Geralt is defined by anything — other than white hair, gravelly one-liners, and a penchant for killing monsters and taking baths — it’s being a lone wolf. From the beginning of the series, he has traveled from town to town doing jobs and acquiring true connections with others only when bound together by a djinn, when mandated by the Law of Surprise, or when the other person involved is a bard who’s so cheerfully self-absorbed Geralt’s grumpiness bounces right off of him.
TV SERIES
The Press

‘The Witcher’: The Journey to Cintra Is Filled With Heartache and Violence (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 7, “Voleth Meir.”]. This season has been steadily ratcheting up the tension over the past couple of episodes, putting the pieces and players in place for what promised to be a dramatic conclusion. Episode 7 delivers on that promise in a major way, bringing with it fist-pumping reunions, cold-blooded violence, and heartbreaking revelations.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witcher#Brotherhood
The Press

‘The Witcher’: The White Flame Is Revealed in a Thrilling Season Finale (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 8, “Family.”]. Throughout the season, we’ve been told that if Ciri’s (Freya Allan) powers end up in the wrong hands, it could lead to all-out destruction. Oh boy, was that right! The Season 2 finale sees a possessed Ciri unleash her unbridled chaos on the world, leading to a monster fight of epic proportions and one of the most exhilarating episodes of television this year.
TV SERIES
IGN

Sword Expert Reacts to The Witcher (Netflix)

We got Matt Easton, a Historical European Martial Artist, Antique Arms Dealer, and owner of the fencing club Schola Gladiatoria, to react to fight and training scenes from Netflix's The Witcher Season 1 and 2. Telling us his sword-fighting and HEMA expert opinion on just how realistic this show is. From breaking down the Blaviken Alley fight, to why sword throwing isn't such a bad idea, and more, Matt breaks down these iconic Witcher fights! Want to watch more of Matt's own videos? Make sure to check out his Scholagladiatoria YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt14YOvYhd5FCGCwcjhrOdA.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Does Yennefer Have a Child in The Witcher? Why Can’t She Have Kids?

In Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is one of the main protagonists along with Geralt of Rivia and Princess Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon. Her life had quite a humble beginning. She was born in a low-income family with partial face paralysis and a curved spine. After she accidentally teleports herself to the Aretuza magical academy, members of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers become aware of her existence. Sorceress and rectoress Tissaia de Vries comes and buys her from her stepfather for less money than half the price for a pig. After arriving at Aretuza, Yennefer tries to commit suicide, but Tissaia’s timely intervention saves her life. As the first season progresses, she becomes a powerful and reputed sorceress, but certain regrets continue to haunt her, including her desire to be a mother. Here is what you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2: Yennefer and Tissaia Discuss the Victory at Sodden in New Clip

As part of its ongoing set of Witchmas gifts, Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 has shared a new clip of Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) from the upcoming season. The Witcher Season 2 is set to release this Friday, December 17th. The new clip specifically sees Yennefer and Tissaia discussing the fallout from Yennefer's actions at Sodden Hill in the first season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Has Streamer’s Audience Spellbound

Netflix audiences tossed all their coins to their Witcher during Season 2’s debut weekend. The fantasy show’s premiere debuted at No. 1, with audiences spending a whopping 142.43 million hours immersed in magic and monsters with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first season of “The Witcher” followed, securing the second-place spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV Shows list, with 49.18 million hours of screen time. “The Witcher” is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired multiple video games. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Toss a Coin (and Your Respect) to ‘The Witcher’

In the Season 2 premiere of The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill) and young Ciri (Freya Allan), the princess of the fallen kingdom of Cintra whom he’s been charged to protect, seek refuge in a village—one that’s mysteriously abandoned with the exception of a faint glow emanating from a nearby castle. Once Geralt approaches the castle’s entrance, the doors burst open, and a man with the face of a wild boar attacks him before suddenly stopping. “What the fuck are you doing here?!” the boar-man says, instantly deflating the scene’s dramatic tension. Turns out, Geralt and the boar-man, who goes by Nivellen, are old friends. Among kind company, Nivellen becomes a gracious host: Using magic, he conjures a golden bathtub for Ciri to freshen up in before presenting a lavish feast. (The conjured food drops from the ceiling and lands on their plates with a thud.) Later, Nivellen offers his backstory to Ciri—he didn’t always bear the likeness of a boar—but stops himself from revealing too much with the greatest wordplay in all the realm: “I’m being a bore.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Witcher’ Return Leads Netflix Top 10 With 142M Hours Streamed

The second season of fantasy drama The Witcher flew straight to the top of Netflix’s top ten ratings list. The streamer revealed that the return of the Henry Cavill-fronted drama series recorded 142M hours streamed in its first three days. The first season of the series, which returned on December 17 also jumped to the number two spot with 49M hours viewed. Both seasons comfortably beat next in line – the third season of Titans, which was watched for 23.8M hours. It’s no surprise the series, which stars Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Yennefer Employs Desperate Means to Get Her Magic Back in 'the Witcher' Season 2 (SPOILERS)

Audience members are first introduced to the Deathless Mother in Season 2 Episode 2 titled, "Kaer Morhen." She appears as a cloaked figure in the dreams of Yennefer, Fringilla, and Francesca, leading them to a hut in the forest with no doors. To see the Deathless Mother of your own will, you must also utter a frightening incantation: "Behold the mother of forests, the Deathless Mother, nesting in dreams. Turn your back to the forest, hut, hut. Turn your front to me, hut, hut."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy