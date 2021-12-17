ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Teacher’s Adorable Blanket Idea Mends Little Girl’s Broken Heart

By Steve Shannon
 6 days ago
As a parent, there is almost nothing tougher than sending your child into school for the very first time. This story is about as tough as it gets. How to get your Pre-K child to love being in school all day?. I'm sure there are some child behavior experts...

Senior Dog At Indiana Shelter Really Wants A Family For Christmas [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Lila. Hi, I’m Lila! You may have noticed my grey muzzle. I just celebrated my 11th birthday here at the VHS, but I don’t act a day over 1! My favorite volunteer takes me for a run every day through the Mutt’s Morning Out program, so I’m in great shape! I’ve been waiting in my kennel since October, but I haven’t had a lot of adoption visits. It’s time for me to find my forever family! I love people, and I’m great with kids and respectful dogs. Maybe you could be my new walking buddy if you adopt me! Come visit me at the VHS! I’m spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines, adoption fee $150.
INDIANA STATE
Twisted Tale of the Many Graves of Missouri Witch Molly Crenshaw

This began as a simple search out of curiosity. It led me down a rabbit hole that resulted in the twisted tale of the many graves of a Missouri witch named Molly Crenshaw. My first stop on this road leading to a legendary Missouri witch legend began with a fun video about the top 10 urban legends in St. Louis. One of the top ones mentioned involved Molly Crenshaw.
MISSOURI STATE
Watch First Time Dad Struggle Figuring Out Complicated Stroller

We've all been there as first-time parents trying to figure out all the baby gadgets. Some of us didn't have our spouse record us. First-time dads are the best they want to put the crib together, get the nursery ready, and figure out all the new "toys" for the baby. One first-time dad just couldn't understand how the car seat and the stroller went together, and what did his significant other do? Record him and laugh historically, of course.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Adorable Indiana Kitty Would Make a Purrfect Holiday Surprise

This playful little girl is Nicolette, our Thursday Pet of the Week. She's a 3-year-old short coat tabby, and she is ready for adoption at It Takes a Village. At 3 years old, you probably won't consider NICOLETTE a kitten anymore, although she does like to play like a kitten. She loves to chase the ol' cat wand and go exploring. NICOLETTE is a friendly girl who gets along well with kids and other cats. She is also litter trained.
INDIANA STATE
Mama Cat’s Kittens Get Adopted, Sadly She Remains At Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Camry. Camry was found outside with her six newborn kittens in June. All of Camry’s kittens have been adopted now, but she’s still waiting for her forever home! Camry has trouble catching adopters’ eyes because she’s quiet and shy, but she’s a real sweetheart. If you have a heart for overlooked kitties, consider Camry! She’s spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. Adoption fee: $70.
INDIANA STATE
Get Up Close and Personal at Illinois Reindeer Ranch

Meet the real-life Comet, Blitzen, Sven, and Vixen, at the Hardy's Reindeer Ranch in Illinois. Get all the reindeer kisses you've ever wanted, and you might even learn a thing or two about reindeer. Yes, they do fly. Located n Rantoul, Illinois the Hardy's reindeer Ranch is over 20 reindeer to feed, kiss, and learn from.
ILLINOIS STATE
Evansville IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

