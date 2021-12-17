ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico reports 2,650 new COVID-19 cases, 211 more deaths

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported 2,650 new cases of coronavirus infection...

The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Germany’s RKI recommends “maximum contact restrictions”, starting at once

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases recommended on Tuesday that “maximum contact restrictions” should be imposed, starting at once, to fight a looming tide of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Among the body’s other recommendations, which applied through...
TRAVEL
104.1 WIKY

Fourth COVID-19 shot needed, says German health minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday that a fourth vaccination will be necessary in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic due to the more contagious Omicron variant. He said that Germany has ordered 80 million doses of a vaccine made by Biontech specifically targeting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Omicron severity question answered in 3-4 weeks, WHO official says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Omicron will become the dominant coronavirus variant in Europe by the start of 2022 and three to four weeks is needed to determine the severity of the COVID-19 it causes, the World Health Organization’s European head said on Wednesday. Hans Kluge has warned countries to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

WHO: still too soon to say if Omicron more transmissible than Delta

(Reuters) -The World Health Organization does not yet have enough data on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus to say if it is more transmissible than the Delta variant, an official said on Wednesday, almost a month after South Africa first raised the alarm about its emergence. “We do...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

COVID-19 infections rise again across Gulf states

DUBAI (Reuters) – Coronavirus infections have started rising again across the six Gulf Arab states after months of low or falling figures, data from health ministries showed on Thursday, as the Omicron variant spreads across the world. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has seen a particularly sharp increase in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

No change to Japan COVID-19 restrictions despite Omicron transmission

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is not considering an immediate change to current COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday, a day after community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered. The government confirmed on Wednesday that a family of three based...
PUBLIC HEALTH
China’s Sinovac COVID-19 booster weaker against Omicron- Hong Kong study

(Reuters) – Three doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine do not produce adequate levels of antibodies to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, researchers from Hong Kong said in a statement. Their analysis revealed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was more effective, as a third dose of the shot administered...
PHARMACEUTICALS
104.1 WIKY

Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – All Vatican officials and employees will have to have a green pass showing they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they have recovered from the virus, according to a decree issued on Thursday. They will not be allowed to work without such proof...
RELIGION
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets U.S. authorization for at-home use

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its antiviral COVID-19 pill, making it the first at-home treatment for the coronavirus that is expected to become an important tool in the fight against the fast spreading Omicron variant. Data from Pfizer’s clinical trial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTLA

California more prepared for latest surge of new COVID cases, experts say

California will require health care workers to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, pledging to make sure hospitals are prepared as a new version of the disease begins to spread throughout the state. California already requires health care workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a directive that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

