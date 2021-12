Last year on Christmas Day, Peter and I drove out to my parents’, where my mom had set up a distanced gathering for us on their front porch. We sat down and she brought us blankets straight out of the dryer to stave off the unseasonably cold (for Tennessee) temps in the low 20s. We sipped on hot cocoa and nudged gifts across an invisible dividing line of safety. The pandemic made for a truly strange holiday season, and it’s likely the understatement of the century to say it was hard for everybody.

