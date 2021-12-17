On the Move: Matthew R. Roos

Jean Marie Cialone has joined Wilson Creative Group, a full-service advertising and marketing agency, as client services director. In her new position, she is responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight for the account service team across WCG’s wide range of business categories, including education, hospitality, insurance and risk management, real estate, restaurants, technology, tourism, and others. Ms. Cialone relocated to Naples in 2005 from New York, where she served as director of sales for Villeroy & Boch. She previously worked for 15 years as a New York City retail buying and management executive for retailers including Bloomingdale’s.
