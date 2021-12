With Spider-Man: No Way Home landing in theaters this Friday, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is front-and-center in the minds of Marvel fans everywhere. No Way Home marks Holland’s third solo outing as the web-slinging hero, and while nothing is set in stone, it may be one of his last. He is supposedly contracted for one more appearance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, but beyond that, everything is just rumors swirling about. Meanwhile, Holland has gone on the record to explain that he wants to create an opportunity for another young actor — or actress — to take his place.

