Instruments of Peace

In Jesus is a peace that partners with what the Bible calls unconditional love and brings a togetherness that is unshakeable. "For a child is born to us, a son is given to us…and he will be called…Prince of Peace. His government and its peace will never end." Isaiah 9:6-7 The word for peace in the original language of the Old Testament is Shalom. In the Hebrew language, 'shalom' means to be safe, whole, complete, friendly, good. The prophet Isaiah, about 700 years before the birth of Christ, foretold the coming of the Messiah with this description: one who would bring true peace (shalom) to the inhabitants of earth. Shalom is not just the absence of conflict; it is the presence of a system of living that produces life, goodness, completeness and brings great hope. Shalom does this by bringing together moving pieces to create a working together so that all who live in that community can benefit.

