Heart Disease Myths vs. Facts

If your children struggle with their weight, new research suggests they may also suffer from diseases once seen only in adults. Stiffening of the arteries, which can lead to early heart attacks and strokes, and Type 2 diabetes were found in many of the more than 600 obese children, adolescents and young adults studied. And the problem is only getting worse: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during the pandemic obesity among American children has jumped from 19% to 22%.

