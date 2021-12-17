ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart Disease Myths vs. Facts

By Karen A. Jamrog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart health gets a lot of attention, as well it should. Heart disease, a term that refers to a range of conditions that affect the heart or blood vessels, is the leading cause of death in adults in the U.S., causing about one in four deaths, according to the Centers for...

Knowridge Science Report

Women who do this have lower risk of heart disease

In a new study from the University of Pittsburgh, researchers found middle-aged women who practiced self-compassion had a lower risk of developing heart disease irrespective of high blood pressure, insulin resistance and cholesterol levels. Mindfulness practices, such as meditation, are gaining popularity among U.S. adults. Exhausted from a barrage of...
Knowridge Science Report

Poor social health can predict heart disease

In a new study from Monash University, researchers found that among healthy older adults, social isolation and low social support are strong predictors of overall heart risk. They found that healthy older adults reporting social isolation were 66% more likely to experience a cardiovascular (CVD) event and those with low social support were at twice the risk.
MedicalXpress

Decline in heart disease death rate slowed from 2011 to 2019

(HealthDay)—From 2000 to 2011, the age-adjusted heart disease death rate in the United States decreased 3.7 percent per year; however, the decline slowed to 0.7 percent per year during 2011 to 2019, according to a December data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.
pcrm.org

Plant-Based Diets Reduce Mortality from Heart Disease and Cancer

Plant-based diets reduce mortality from heart disease, cancer, and all-causes, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Researchers compared diet records with mortality rates for 22,421 participants from the Malmö Diet and Cancer cohort. Those with the highest adherence to the Lancet diet, which included high intakes of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains and limited intakes of animal products and saturated fats, lowered their mortality rates for cancer, heart disease, and all-causes by 25% when compared to those who did not closely follow the diet. The authors suggest future research utilize these results to develop global sustainable dietary guidelines.
MedicalXpress

Machine learning predicts risk of death in patients with suspected or known heart disease

A novel artificial intelligence score provides a more accurate forecast of the likelihood of patients with suspected or known coronary artery disease dying within 10 years than established scores used by health professionals worldwide. The research is presented today at EuroEcho 2021, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).
healio.com

Extracardiac anomalies prevalent across congenital heart disease types

Extracardiac anomalies, including structural brain anomalies, were frequently detected on fetal MRI among fetuses with various forms of congenital heart disease, researchers reported. The extracardiac anomalies and structural brain anomalies were detected as early as midgestation, Gregor O. Dovjak, MD, PhD, from the department of biomedical imaging and image-guided therapy,...
inquirer.com

Vaccines are just the beginning for RNA. The technology is being tested on heart and liver diseases.

Seven people who underwent heart-bypass surgery recently in Europe volunteered to receive an additional treatment: injections of messenger RNA. This was not one of the COVID-19 vaccines, in which the RNA code is used to teach the recipient’s immune system. Instead, the RNA for the surgery patients was designed to heal their hearts — by promoting the growth of new blood vessels.
TribTown.com

New policy designed to help Hoosiers lower heart disease risks

Thousands of Hoosiers with high blood pressure may now have easier access to monitoring devices that will allow them to check their own blood pressure, which could help them better control their blood pressure and lower their risk of heart disease, thanks to a change in state policy that was recommended by the American Heart Association.
UPI News

Obesity associated with heart disease, diabetes in childhood

If your children struggle with their weight, new research suggests they may also suffer from diseases once seen only in adults. Stiffening of the arteries, which can lead to early heart attacks and strokes, and Type 2 diabetes were found in many of the more than 600 obese children, adolescents and young adults studied. And the problem is only getting worse: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during the pandemic obesity among American children has jumped from 19% to 22%.
MedicalXpress

Heart disease-protective diabetes drug not used equitably, study finds

A medication typically used for treating diabetes, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA), could also be used to prevent cardiovascular disease and major cardiovascular events, but a new study showed inequities in its use based on race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status. Looking at four years of data, researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania saw that the odds of using this medication were as much as 41 percent lower for some groups that are historically underserved by health care. This research was published in JAMA Health Forum today.
MedicalXpress

Researchers uncover new details behind inflammation that promotes heart disease

High cholesterol and inflammation are key drivers of heart disease, and an inflamed buildup of lipids can cut off the blood supply through a coronary artery to cause a heart attack. Because white blood cells, which usually defend against infection, trigger inflammation in these situations, a team led by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently studied aspects related to the cells' production. The group's insights, which are published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, could lead to new strategies to protect cardiovascular health.
POZ

High CD4 Counts Equal Longevity, Except in Heart Disease

Longevity of people living with HIV continues to increase as HIV treatment suppresses the virus, raises CD4 counts and allows the immune system—and people living with HIV—to thrive. But a new analysis published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that a robust immune system is no protection against mortality related to heart disease.
heart.org

Risk factors, treatments, COVID complications among 2021 top heart disease, stroke science

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2021 — While COVID-19 vaccines and variants continued to capture health headlines, a number of significant scientific research breakthroughs offered promising news in the fight against heart disease, stroke and cardiovascular risk factors. The American Heart Association, the largest non-governmental funder of heart and stroke related research in the United States, has been compiling an annual list of major advances in heart disease and stroke science since 1996.
