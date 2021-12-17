Spirit of Community

When you think of winter in New Hampshire, you may think of cruising the slopes of Bretton Woods, snowshoeing through Franconia Notch State Park (or your own backyard) and ice skating at Strawbery Banke, but it’s also the time of year when snow and chilly temperatures keep you inside by the fire with a good book and project or two. This season, you can practice the Danish art of hygge (hoo-ga), defined as creating a feeling of cozy contentment and well-being, by setting up a Pinterest-worthy indoor picnic. Do it yourself or you can hire Emily Huxtable of Seacoast Picnic Co. in Portsmouth or Tanya Tobin of Boho Pop-Up Picnic in Bedford to do it for you. (Hint: Think a movie night in your home or a private studio complete with twinkly lights, popcorn and other savory treats.) Dream up your own perfect picnic experience with personal details like handwritten notes, flowers, a charcuterie board or boho tent, and let Emily or Tanya do the rest. The best part? They will put it together and take it down for you too.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO