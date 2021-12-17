Global central banks have started normalising monetary policy, pulling long yields up

Global risk sentiment continues to hold on as we head into the holidays. US GDP estimate for July-Sep was revised higher to 2.3% from 2.1%. After disappointing Retail Sales data, the focus will be on November Personal spending data due today. November Durable goods data is also due today. US treasury yields are mostly unchanged. US real rates are lower. The Dollar has weakened across the board. Commodity currencies have seen some respite after a sell-off in the past few sessions. Brent has inched higher, now close to USD 76 per barrel. US equity indices ended with gains of 0.75-1%. With no fresh restrictions being announced in the UK into Christmas, the Pound has recovered, reacting to the surprise 15bps rate increase by BoE last week. The Euro too has inched higher towards the upper end of its recent trading range.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO