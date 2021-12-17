ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global central banks have started normalising monetary policy, pulling long yields up

By Danske Research Team
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe overriding conclusion from the series of important central bank meetings this week is clear: Central banks are increasingly concerned that the current surge in inflation is so pronounced that it can no longer be described as merely transitory and that we risk it gaining traction and becoming more...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

USD to be stronger in 2022 amidst uncertainties – DBS Bank

The two rates hikes expected from the Federal Reserve (Fed) are the main reason to expect a stronger US dollar next year, in the view of economists at DBS Bank. In 2023, the greenback is set to weaken due to a more bening US growth below 3%. USD to depreciate...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

RBI governor for continued policy support to nurture economic revival: MPC minutes

Global risk sentiment continues to hold on as we head into the holidays. US GDP estimate for July-Sep was revised higher to 2.3% from 2.1%. After disappointing Retail Sales data, the focus will be on November Personal spending data due today. November Durable goods data is also due today. US treasury yields are mostly unchanged. US real rates are lower. The Dollar has weakened across the board. Commodity currencies have seen some respite after a sell-off in the past few sessions. Brent has inched higher, now close to USD 76 per barrel. US equity indices ended with gains of 0.75-1%. With no fresh restrictions being announced in the UK into Christmas, the Pound has recovered, reacting to the surprise 15bps rate increase by BoE last week. The Euro too has inched higher towards the upper end of its recent trading range.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to fresh weekly low, eyeing 1.2800 ahead of Canadian GDP/US macro data

USD/CAD witnessed some selling for the third successive day and refreshed weekly low on Thursday. Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit losses amid a modest USD strength. Investors now look forward to Canadian GDP/US macro releases for some meaningful trading impetus. The USD/CAD pair edged lower...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monetary Policy#Treasury Department#Interest Rates#Core Inflation#10y Us Treasury#Ecb#The Us Fed#European
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar fights back after upbeat US data

US inflation pushes higher, as the core PCE Price Index jumped to 4.7% in November. US Durable Goods orders were up 2.5% in November, beating expectations. EUR/USD is stuck in a range, with a mildly bearish tone in the near term. The shared currency is among the dollar most weak...
MARKETS
investing.com

How The Fed Influences Global Economic Activity Via Monetary Policy

The Fed’s liquidity fire hose supported the massive government fiscal response to COVID. Through unprecedented asset purchases, the Fed provided enough liquidity to allow the U.S. Treasury to increase its debt burden grossly at historically low yields. Its actions bolstered asset markets and weighed on the dollar in the process.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Fed Fuelling Inflation

The Broad Market Index was down 1.94% last week and 54% of stocks out-performed the index. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more With most U.S. companies now having...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
investing.com

BOJ's Kuroda: too early to consider normalising monetary policy

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday it was too early to consider normalising monetary policy, bolstering the view that the Japanese central bank would lag behind other central banks in dialing back monetary stimulus. Kuroda made the remark as the Bank of England last week...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Global stocks waver as investors assess central bank statements

US equities were relatively mixed after the US published strong economic numbers. Data by the US government showed that housing starts increased to more than 1.67 million in November. This was a significant increase from the previous month’s 1.57 million. Additional numbers revealed that the country’s building permits increased to more than 1.7 million. Meanwhile, initial and continuing jobless claims also declined. These numbers came a day after the Federal Reserve pointed to more tightening. The bank hinted that it would do three rate hikes in 2022 and unwind its quantitative easing program in March.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Central Bank of Russia hikes policy rate by 100 bps to 8.5% as expected

The Central Bank of Russia announced on Friday that it raised its policy rate by 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.5%. This decision came in line with the market expectation. "If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia holds open the prospect of further key rate increase at its upcoming meetings."
BUSINESS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, but Tighter Central Bank Monetary Policies Boost Sentiment

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Friday morning, even as the recent tighter monetary policies from central banks boosted investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.80% by 9:19 PM ET (2:19 AM GMT), while South Korea’s KOSPI edged up 0.12%. In Australia, the ASX...
STOCKS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve accelerated its stimulus withdrawal. The European Central Bank was up next and there was another rout for Turkey’s battered lira as...
STOCKS
Financial Times

US tech stocks slide after central bank policy shifts

Make sense of what’s happening in the financial markets and how Wall Street's best minds respond, with our Unhedged bulletin. Delivered every weekday. US stocks dropped on Thursday as shares of some of the largest publicly traded technology companies in the world slid in value after policy decisions from the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

BOJ leaves main monetary policy tools unchanged

Maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%. 10-year JGB yield target around 0% also maintained. The BOJ has tapered its corporate bond and commercial paper buying, thus scaling back its pandemic relief measures. will be scaled back from April 2022, i.e. slowing the pace of purchases. Its supportive loan scheme...
ECONOMY
probuilder.com

Federal Reserve Announces Tighter Monetary Policy

As a direct result of elevated inflation data, the Federal Reserve announced a pivot toward tighter policy at the conclusion of its December policy meeting, according to the NAHB’s Eye on Housing. Its new monetary path aims to accelerate the tapering of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries purchases and suggests new estimates for 2021 inflation. The latest announcement likely means higher interest rates in 2022 and in 2023, though the Federal Reserve did not announce a change in the federal funds target.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy