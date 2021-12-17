ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Morgan Wallen Trying to Do With His New Collaboration with Lil Durk?

By Corey Cesare
Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen has put out another song and it is getting some crazy reviews. “Broadway Girls” by Lil Durk featuring Morgan is currently trending on Twitter and Google for one of the weirdest collaborations ever. This duo’s song is getting a lot of traction, but it seems to be more about...

