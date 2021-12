Kevin Nolan first donned a red Santa suit eight years ago to take photos at his daughter’s preschool with her classmates. He had gone to Walmart, picked up a Santa suit and his beard was still black. After he had taken a few pictures with the kids, his phone started ringing. Parents were calling, saying you don’t often see a Santa of color – and he realized they were right.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO