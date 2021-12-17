ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico reports 2,650 new COVID-19 cases, 211 more deaths

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported 2,650 new cases of coronavirus infection...

