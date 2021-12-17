ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Eagles vs WFT could be rescheduled to Tuesday

By Liam Jenkins
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis comes after another COVID-headlined day at the office in Washington. QB Taylor Heinicke was placed on the COVID list earlier today, joining backup QB Kyle Allen and forcing the team to acquire Garrett Gilbert as an emergency option. There are a total of 22 Washington players currently on...

www.yardbarker.com

The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
ESPN

Best bets for Tuesday's NFL games: WFT-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams

In the wake of some schedule juggling this week due to the large number of COVID-19 cases, there will be two NFL games on Tuesday night. ESPN betting analysts Anita Marks, Tyler Fulghum and Joe Fortenbaugh and Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz offer up their best bets for Tuesday's games between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles in Philly and the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams from L.A.
NFL
Yardbarker

Five Eagles to watch in tonight’s clash with WFT

The Eagles are just a few hours away from their week 15 matchup against the Washington Football Team. Here are five Eagles players to keep an eye on in tonight’s divisional showdown. Darius Slay. Washington are going to be without Curtis Samuel and JD McKissic this evening, and Terry...
NFL
NBC Washington

Taylor Heinicke Felt ‘Helpless' Sitting Out of WFT Vs. Eagles Due to COVID-19

Heinicke felt 'helpless' watching WFT face Eagles while out originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Back with the Washington Football Team on Thursday following a week-long absence due to COVID-19, quarterback Taylor Heinicke did not hide how he felt during his seven days of isolation. "It sucked," Heinicke told local...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: How to judge Hurts' game vs. WFT

The Eagles' long-awaited Week 15 matchup with Washington basically couldn't have started worse, with a physics-defying interception, an ugly Jalen Hurts fumble, and just general chaos across the board. But once the Tuesday night weirdness settled down and the Eagles actually played some football, they looked pretty sharp against a...
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Giants vs. Eagles injury report

Coming off Tuesday night's win over Washington, the Eagles had to quickly turn around and release their first injury report on Wednesday ahead of another NFC East battle against the Giants. The Eagles did not practice on Wednesday, therefore, the following injury report is an estimation. Did Not Participate. •...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 16: Picks and preview

Week 16 is here, and somehow, someway, only one team, the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers, has clinched a playoff spot. The other 13 positions are still up for grabs, although plenty could change on that front this week. Dallas has a depleted Washington team and could clinch the NFC East with a win. There are other crucial games for both division and playoff races; San Francisco battles Tennessee, with both teams trying to secure a spot; the Browns try to stay alive against the Packers, who look to strengthen their grip on the top seed; Indianapolis looks to keep rolling against scuffling Arizona; Baltimore and Cincinnati meet in a massive AFC North clash; Denver and Las Vegas tangle in what amounts to an elimination game; the Bills look for revenge, and to regain first place, against the Patriots. Of course, despite all these great games, COVID-19 remains a looming, omnipresent threat. Let’s get to the games.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
NFL

