Cynthia Bailey isn't letting not being a peach holder stop her from shining. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her departure from the show this year ahead of Season 14 production starts. Bailey was a full-time peach holder for 11 consecutive seasons. The former supermodel said at the time that she was looking forward to expanding her resume outside of the show and as it turns out, acting is her next big step. Bailey took to Instagram to reveal that she just wrapped her first film role.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO