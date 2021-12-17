ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise’s Crescent Bar & Grill REOPENS with New Owners and New Look

By Nikki West
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To some it seemed that the long standing Boise Crescent "No Lawyers" Bar and Grill located at 5500 W. Franklin St closed forever. Even now when you google it you see a big "Permanently Closed" Luckily google is just a bit behind. You see the bar which was owned...

KIDO Talk Radio

Where to Get The Best Bloody Mary’s In Idaho

Winter feels like Bloody Mary time to me. Maybe because if its dark color, or thick, spicy goodness. The right Bloody Mary can be an entire meal if done right and I have been on the hunt for the best Bloody Mary in the Treasure Valley. I know a lot of people use it for a hangover cure, I just like how they taste. Here are a few faves that I have found in my search. What am I missing? Where am I missing? Don't be selfish and not share where to get a killer bloody mary. If you choose to make one at home here is the ingredients of a common, classic take on the cocktail. Vodka, tomato juice, and other spices and flavorings including Worcestershire sauce, hot sauces, garlic, herbs, horseradish, celery, olives, salt, black pepper, lemon juice, lime juice and celery salt.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Treasure Valley’s Sunsets Are The Best and Where To See Them

The sunsets in the Treasure Valley really are outstanding. I was driving just last night with my man Kris, heading east on 84 going through Nampa just after 7. He literally said "It looks like we are driving into a painting." Sometimes the bright pinks, oranges and reds are enough to take your breath away. I wanted to know more about two things, first... WHY are the sunsets so extra beautiful here Idaho and the treasure valley and what causes them to be so much better here than other places?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Homes Available in The Treasure Valley for Under $100K

It’s no secret in the Treasure Valley that the home market is “wild”. It’s one of the hot-button topics in town and as someone who just went through the house hunting search, I can certainly tell you that the market is brutal. Let’s keep in mind, though, that it is the holiday season and we’re here to help you save money. Whether it’s starting from scratch with a storage unit (hear us out!) or a starter house to get the ball rolling, we have broken down the homes you can get into right now for under $100,000. Sound impossible? Let’s get started!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

What If Santa’s Reindeer Were Named After Treasure Valley Streets?

We all know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and… we’ll spare you the rest. A lot of us are pretty familiar with Santa’s reindeer, even if there is debate as to whether or not Rudolph and “Olive” count with the latter being a play on words of the lyrics to ‘Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer (if you want to start a Christmas dinner debate, roll with that). All of this being said, we have been able to associate personalities with each of Santa’s reindeer thanks to our friends at Holidappy.com. It got us wondering though, what if Santa’s reindeer were named after the streets of the Treasure Valley? We have to find out which reindeer personality fits each road! Let’s get started!
SANTA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Meridian Welcomes Scheels and their 65 foot indoor Ferris Wheel

In another economic move that reinforces the valley's westward influence, Meridian will now welcome Scheels to the 10-mile Crossing complex. Longtime business experts have predicted that the 10-mile road will become the new Eagle Road in the Treasure Valley. Eagle road is the most traveled road in the state and is a source of entertainment and frustration due to the continued congestion.
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Places Near Boise Where You Can Buy Those Trendy Hot Cocoa Bombs

Believe it or not, this TikTok trend was actually born in Boise!. You've done the big shopping for your family members and close friends, but the clock is ticking on picking up small gifts for co-workers or gift exchange with groups you're part of. Hot cocoa bombs are PERFECT for those occasions! If you've never tried one, they're a big chocolate sphere packed with hot cocoa mix, marshmallows and other treats. When you pour warm milk over them, they explode! Videos of these yummy creations have racked up millions of views on TikTok.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Make-A-Wish Idaho Surprises 9-Year-Old Nampa Girl with a Horse

Idaho is full of such incredible giving people and amazing helpful organizations. Make-A-Wish of course is a major national, and even global organization that does sooooo much good. Make-A-Wish ‘s mission statement is to “create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.” Here in Idaho there was recently a wish that was granted for a wonderful 9 year old girl in Nampa.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Will It Be A White Christmas In Boise? We’ve Got The Update

Ahhhh Christmas. The family gathered around the fire, exchanging wonderful gifts and stories. Folk spreading holiday cheer by caroling door-to-door. Oh yeah, and terribly slippery roads and slide-off wrecks. About that last part. Is that happening for Christmas 2021? Don't worry. We've got our elves on the case. The National...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Fancy and Fun Boise Restaurants to Take Out of Town Family for the Holidays

The holidays are fast approaching, well really there here. I gloriously noticed today that traffic was already quite a bit lighter than usual driving home from downtown Boise to Meridian. 84 was more free flowing than I've seen in a while. That can only mean one thing. The Treasure Valley, or a a lot of it, is already celebrating the holiday break and using the rest of their time off for the year.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Family Wins on America’s Funniest Home Videos

My 8 year old boy LOVES the show America's Funniest Home Videos. Although it has changed quite a lot since I was young, I vividly remember watching it often with my sisters. The show has been around for decades and is ABC's longest-running primetime entertainment show. With an updated set, logo (AFV!) and host the show still has new weekly episodes and thousands of Americans still sending in videos. AFV is on its 32nd season and has aired 700 episodes to date. It is now syndicated in over 50 countries around the world. The current host is Alfonso Ribeiro. Alfonso has a big list of Broadway and TV performances on his resume but is probably best known as Carlton Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Should Beware of This Lump Hiding in Fresh Cut Christmas Trees

It's tough to beat the amazing smell a fresh-cut Christmas tree brings to your living room, but is that smell worth the risk of this chaos happening in your living room?. Live Christmas trees are absolutely beautiful, but they can bring some unwanted visitors into your home. In 2019, a Georgia family was shocked to find a tiny owl had been living in their tree for over a week before one of their children found it. Just last week, a family in South Africa was stunned to find a venomous snake slithering its way through their tree.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Meridian’s REJUV Medspa Closed Until 2022 Due to Fire and Smoke Damage

The owners of Revuj Medspa are amazing ladies. Wendy and Stacey had a vision and a dream years and years ago and through hard work and focus they made Rejuv Medspa a reality. Rejuv has been serving and providing beauty and med spa services to the Treasure Valley for over 16 years. The professional talent, exuberant kindness, and gorgeous detail sets the place apart.
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

30 Beautifully Festive Christmas Trees In and Around Boise

One of the things we LOVE about Christmas trees is that they are absolutely as unique as snowflakes!. No two trees are alike! Some are filled with ornaments that have been passed down and collected over decades. Others have a very specific color scheme that makes you feel like they should be in a Hallmark movie or department store window. A handful of them have very specific themes.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

23 Businesses Nampa Would Love to See Fill Its Abandoned Kmart

Nampa's 'Big K' Kmart store at 1813 Caldwell Blvd closed its doors for the last time in August 2018. Until this fall, the building has been pretty sad and lonely. Its parking lot has played host to offsite car sales for Team Mazda or a Christmas tree lot for Hopkins Evergreens during the holiday season. That changed in October when Ray's Diesel & Automotive Repair moved their shop into what used to be Kmart's autocare center on the side of the building facing Karcher Road.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Garden City Idaho Applebee’s Server Receives $1000 Cash Tip from Family

Another wonderful and positive good news story to brighten you spirits this holiday season. These types of stories pop up now and again but usually from a national level, it has been awhile -if ever- that a tip this massive has been gifted to a server, much less one at an inexpensive spot like Applebee's. Hey maybe it was Walker Hayes who recently put Applebee's back on the map with his hit Fancy Like?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Your $12 Million Stanley Ranch Awaits with Unbeatable Views

If Netflix hit show 'Selling Sunset' was in Idaho and the agent was wearing a cowboy hat this is the property they would highlight. If you have ever been up near Stanley Idaho I don't even have to tell you how unbelievable and incredible it is. This property is secluded with views and views and views. The décor inside and out is thoughtful, ranch inspired, artistic and detailed. The views though.... wow.
REAL ESTATE
Boise, ID
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

