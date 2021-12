WARNING: We don’t spoil the entire movie in this review but we do go into detail about some scenes. Keep on reading to hear our review. Without a doubt, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the biggest movie event in the franchise’s history. If you are a fan of the series, the film might not be perfect, but there is enough mind-blowing events that occur in this movie to satisfy the biggest of fans. It is best to go into this movie knowing very little and hopefully you are able to avoid any spoilers that may be making their way onto the internet. The hardest thing that I have ever had to do is not spoil this movie. I promise, I won’t! Let’s just say, if you are a fan of any of the Spider-Man movies in the history of the franchise, you will find a lot of things in this outing that will make you smile.

