Boise’s Crescent Bar & Grill REOPENS with New Owners and New Look

We all know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and… we’ll spare you the rest. A lot of us are pretty familiar with Santa’s reindeer, even if there is debate as to whether or not Rudolph and “Olive” count with the latter being a play on words of the lyrics to ‘Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer (if you want to start a Christmas dinner debate, roll with that). All of this being said, we have been able to associate personalities with each of Santa’s reindeer thanks to our friends at Holidappy.com. It got us wondering though, what if Santa’s reindeer were named after the streets of the Treasure Valley? We have to find out which reindeer personality fits each road! Let’s get started!

SANTA, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO