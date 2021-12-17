ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears OT Elijah Wilkinson activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

By Alyssa Barbieri
 6 days ago
There’s finally some good news on the COVID-19 front for the Chicago Bears, who have been hit hard over the last few days, where players like wide receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Jackson and nose tackle Eddie Goldman have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday. With offensive tackle Larry Borom on the COVID list and left tackle Jason Peters sidelined with a high ankle sprain, Wilkinson will likely see the field this week, be it at left or right tackle.

Chicago also signed defensive back Michael Jospeh to the practice squad, where there’s a chance he’ll be flexed to the game-day roster on Monday.

The Bears are one of seven teams in enhanced COVID protocols, which also included their Week 15 opponent in the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago now has 11 players currently on the COVID list.

On Thursday, all three coordinators — Bill Lazor, Sean Desai and Chris Tabor — were also placed on the COVID list, which puts their statuses for Monday night in jeopardy.

