Bears Week 14 injury report: Encouraging news out of Friday's practice

By Alyssa Barbieri
 6 days ago
The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, where there was some encouraging news following Thursday’s practice.

Chicago held another walkthrough practice given the COVID-19 outbreak within the team, where a slew of players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last few days.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
  • DB Xavier Crawford (concussion)
  • WR Marquise Goodwin (foot)
  • DB DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm)
  • OL Jason Peters (ankle)
  • DT Khyiris Tonga (shoulder/illness)

Left tackle Jason Peters remains sidelined with a high ankle sprain suffered in last Sunday’s game against the Packers, and it doesn’t look like Peters is going to be ready for Monday’s game. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin continues to battle an ankle injury while safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (foreman) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) both didn’t practice for the second straight day.

Limited

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
  • TE Jimmy Graham (knee)
  • LB Roquan Smith (hamstring)

There’s encouraging news surrounding the status of linebacker Roquan Smith for Monday’s game against the Vikings. Smith reaggravated his hamstring injury suffered a few weeks ago, which forced him to leave Sunday’s game early. But he was a limited participant both Thursday and Friday, which is a good indication that — barring a setback — Smith should be good to go Monday. Meanwhile, tight end Jimmy Graham was also a limited participant on Thursday and Friday with a knee injury.

Full Participation

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
  • OL James Daniels (illness)
  • QB Justin Fields (left hand)
  • WR Jakeem Grant (illness)
  • RB Khalil Herbert (illness)
  • DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)
  • TE Jesper Horsted (illness)
  • OL Teven Jenkins (illness)
  • TE Cole Kmet (illness)
  • RB David Montgomery (illness)

After seven players didn’t practice due to a non-COVID illness, including running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, tight end Cole Kmet, right guard James Daniels, left tackle Teven Jenkins and wide receiver Jakeem Grant, they all returned to practice on Friday. Quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left hand contusion following last Sunday’s game against the Packers, but it isn’t expected to impact him. He was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has practiced in full for the first time in over a month as he recovers from that ankle injury.

The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Christmas gift to his offensive line is one all golfers will love

Every great quarterback knows they would be nothing without their offensive line. The men in the trenches who give them the time to set and throw the perfect spiral on the game-winning touchdown deserve a little recognition too, especially around the holidays. Ever since former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino famously gifted Isotoner gloves to his teammates in a memorable 1980s commercial, it’s almost become a cliché for the starting QB to at the very minimum give them a gift card to Outback Steakhouse, but with each passing year (and as the QB salaries soar) the gifts become more extravagant.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears head coach Matt Nagy gets brutally honest on slamming challenge flag, yelling at referee in loss to Vikings

The Chicago Bears have not had the best season, to say the least, and for head coach, Matt Nagy, it came to a boiling point on Monday night in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter, referee Terrence Miles flagged Bears safety Deon Bush for unnecessary roughness. The problem for Miles was, Nagy saw the whole incident and was certain that his team was not in the wrong. He then proceeded to rip into the referee and earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his own. Nagy was asked about the blow-up after the game and had this to say to the Chicago Sun-Times:
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Matt Nagy doesn’t regret his reaction that earned 1 of 9 Chicago Bears penalties. Said Robert Quinn: ‘Honestly, some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy.’

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he doesn’t regret his fiery outburst at officials that earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Monday night at Soldier Field. Nagy was flagged between the first and second quarters of the 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after safety Deon Bush was called for a hit to a defenseless receiver. The Bears had stopped the Vikings on the third-and-7 play at ...
NFL
