Listen to Punknews Podcast #572!

Punknews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode #572 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em, Hallie, and John talk...

www.punknews.org



wshu.org

Listen tonight: Welcome Christmas!

Enjoy an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence one of the world's premier choral group, singing traditional carols and new discoveries. Tune in at 9 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
ENTERTAINMENT
Punknews.org

The Berman Hour Podcast interview with Nic Morreale (OBLivION series)

We are so pleased to bring you another special episode with The Berman Hour podcast. We are teaming up to present a exclusive first for Into OBLivION, a podcast series where singer/songwriter Jeff Berman aka Divided Heaven will be interviewing the folks involved in making his upcoming album, Oblivion. For the next few weeks we will be dropping interviews with producers Charlie Stavish, Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn; engineers Mike Bardzik and Bradley Riot; guest musicians Randy Moore, Jess Guise, Jen 'Pop' Razavi and more. Oblivion will be out February 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. The release is available for pre-order, you can click here to grab your copy.
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Eddie Berman, “The Wheel”

In Their Words: “Even though this album Broken English was written at the end of 2019, before rumblings of Covid hit any headlines, it’s mainly about isolation and disconnection in an increasingly atomized world. But this song, ‘The Wheel,’ explores a different kind of separation — a separateness from feeling like a real human being in the real, natural world. The digital hallucinatory experience of everyday life is so filled with distractions that make you anxious, and anxieties that push you to distraction. It’s hard to remember that I’m an actual living person sometimes.
PORTLAND, OR
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
hackernoon.com

The Best Podcasts and Soundtracks to Listen to During Your Workday

What podcasts or soundtracks do you listen to while working? This Slogging thread occurred in hackernoon's official #fellowship-central channel, and has been edited for readability. In this thread, the HackerNoon staff and community talk about their favorite tech podcasts, playlists, and even video game soundtracks that help get them through the day.
TECHNOLOGY
Punknews.org

Maid of Ace release “Nostalgia” remix

Maid of Ace have released a remix for their song "Nostalgia". The remix was done by The Devil In The Belfry. The song originally appeared on Maid of Ace's 2020 album Live Fast or Die . Check out the remix below.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to a special episode of the NME Gaming Podcast talking about our favourite games of 2021

The NME Gaming Podcast has launched just in time to discuss the games of the year alongside some great guests. Host Louise Blain led proceedings with guests Jake Tucker, Imogen Mellor, and Baby Queen. Jake Tucker is NME Gaming’s commissioning editor, while Imogen Mellor is features producer for PCGamer. Baby Queen is an upcoming indie-pop alternative singer most recently nominated for BBC Sound of 2022. Baby Queen also now has a gaming music show through BBC Sounds.
VIDEO GAMES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

5 Artists Jay-Z Should Do a ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against

When it comes to a potential Verzuz battle, Jay-Z has made it crystal clear that he considers himself untouchable. “Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. There’s not a shot,” the rapper bragged during a surprise appearance on Alicia Keys’ Twitter Spaces discussion Tuesday (Dec. 21) with Rob Markman of Genius.
MUSIC
sidestagemagazine.com

The Pretty Reckless Release “Death By Rock And Roll” Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS RELEASE COMMENTARY EDITION OF DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL. THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.
MUSIC
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Youngsta Responds To Backlash After Performing Young Dolph Diss

The passing of Young Dolph rippled through the city of Memphis and across the world. Fans continue to mourn his death and carry his memory in any way possible. Unfortunately, the feud he had with other rappers from the city continues to carry on. Over the weekend, footage emerged of Blac Youngsta's performance at Aces of Dallas nightclub in Texas where he performed his diss record towards Dolph, "Shake Sum." Backlash ensued with many fans believing that it was in poor taste for Youngsta to perform this specific record a little over a month after Dolph's passing.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

"There were guitar players weeping, they had to mop the floor up. He was piling it on, solo after solo" – how Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton changed guitar forever

It’s 1 October 1966 and Cream are playing at the Central London Polytechnic in Regent Street. Eric Clapton had left John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers in July, and since teaming up with bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker, Cream seemed invincible. That three already well-established musicians should form a band was...
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Eddie Van Halen’s Advice That Son Wolf Keeps Close During Career

This has been a great year for Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf. His band is Grammy-nominated and he’s coming off a great season of touring. Of course, being a rock ‘n roll legend’s son isn’t always easy. Since the passing of Wolf’s dad last year, he has dealt with a lot of criticism from fans. Folks keep asking him to cover the hits. Meanwhile, the young musician just wants to do his own thing, make his own name.
CELEBRITIES

