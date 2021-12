By the middle of the week, bulls have turned out to be more powerful than bears as all coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. Yesterday morning, the bulls managed to break through the resistance of the $47,745 level. During the day, the pair recovered to the POC indicator line, but the price has not yet had time to test the psychological level of $50,000.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO