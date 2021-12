More than 100 children and teenagers received gifts from the 20th Gregg Lynn’s Christmas for Kids Toy Drive. KESJ Program Director Gregg Lynn says the annual toy drive that wrapped up with a live broadcast at East Hills Mall in St. Joseph on Black Friday distributed more than 1,000 Christmas presents to children in foster care as residents of the YWCA Shelter, and the Noyes Home for Children. The drive also provided dozens of plush animals to Voices of Courage Children’s Advocacy Center as well as $9,000 to The Care Portal, Adopt A Family, YWCA Shelter, and The Noyes Home for Children.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO