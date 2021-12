Mark Warner, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Jack Dorsey certainly kept himself busy in the couple of days since he quit as Twitter CEO for the second time. In those 48 hours, presumably during a meditative trance in some scenic part of Africa, he decided that the other business he runs, Square, needed a new name. This new name was to be Block, and it is in fairness arguably less stupid than Facebook’s decision to call itself “Meta” or Google’s to go with “Alphabet.”

