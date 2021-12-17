ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The start of trade season should be quiet for the Spurs

By Jesus Gomez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrade season is about to start in earnest. Do you see the Spurs making a move any time soon?. Marilyn Dubinski: They aren’t under any pressure to, so I imagine they’ll be the ones waiting for offers instead of actively seeking to make a trade. Thaddeus Young is an enticing piece...

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Clippers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. Here we...
Dejounte Murray deserves all the attention he’s getting

Dejounte Murray now has the most triple doubles in a season for a Spurs player, and we are not even halfway through the season. How big of an accomplishment is that?. Marilyn Dubinski: Even though triple-doubles have become more common today than they were back during the time of the Spurs’ last triple-double machine (David Robinson), it’s still quite the accomplishment. Before this season he had always played next to ball-dominant players, so he never had a chance to show off his range of skills. The defense and rebounding has always been there, but now that he has the keys to the offense, he has been able to show off his ability to execute and make the correct decision with the ball, as well as his expanded scoring game. It’s a much bigger leap than many saw coming from him, so it’s quite the accomplishment.
Pop is fourteen wins from being crowned “all-time”

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmastime for the San Antonio Spurs! The Spurs pulled off an impressive win in Los Angeles against the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back (SEGABABA). Last night the Silver & Black took care of business against the —. (highlight/thought)
Visually representing the Spurs first 30 games

Welcome to the first installment of The Professor’s Corner here at Pounding The Rock. I’m very excited to be part of the team on the site I have actively read for years. I’ve been a Spurs fan for over two decades and been a general basketball fan for far longer. I am, indeed, a professor. Specifically, I’m a professor and Department Chair. I’ve spent my full career at a Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in North Carolina. I study Physiology and teach students associated with the Allied Health professions.
What We Learned from the Spurs win over the Clippers

As is now becoming standard procedure, the Spurs followed up a pretty embarrassing loss by waltzing into a difficult matchup and snagging an impressive victory. What gives? All of us are out here trying to pin down exactly what kind of team this is and they seem intent on tossing out conflicting data points to throw us off the scent. From where I’m sitting, it seems obvious that the Spurs should just commit to the whole “we might be pretty good” thing and then go from there. Simple enough, don’t you think?
What to expect from the Spurs’ next 10 games

The San Antonio Spurs have taken fans on a winding rollercoaster ride of inconsistency, oscillating between encouraging victories over contenders and humiliating losses to shorthanded bottom dwellers. Variance and luck have played their part in what has been a season of noticeable growth for this young ball club, and they are hitting their stride on the hardwood.
San Antonio vs. Los Angeles, Final Score: Spurs outhustle Clippers for 116-92 blowout win

The San Antonio Spurs likely got a strong talking-to from Gregg Popovich after their lackadaisical effort the previous night in Sacramento, and they responded strong with a blowout win over a Los Angeles Clippers squad that had just gotten Paul George back from injury. Once the Spurs got up 4-3 in the opening moments, they never looked back as they outscored the Clippers by 27 points in the first three quarters and never let up (outside a few complacent moments in the fourth quarter) for the 116-92 win.
