Rick Roberts: Is The Tide Turning Against Mandates?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas AG Ken Paxton wins again! A federal district court issued a temporary injunction against the Biden Administration’s...

Rick Roberts: Gov Abbott Has Big News About Mandates And The Border!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took some time from his busy schedule to come on the show and he has some big news! First, the courts have upheld his ban on vaccine mandates. At his direction, the Texas Workforce Commission has set up a hotline so workers can report any employer who requires then to get the jab. Also, the Governor has some news about the border wall. What is it? Tune in to NewsTalk 820 WBAP and listen to The Rick Roberts Show to find out!…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
POLITICS
Emergency appeal filed with SCOTUS to block Biden vaccine mandate

CINCINNATI (Legal Newsline) -The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has dissolved the Fifth Circuit’s stay on President Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate, 2-1. The mandate's suspension, which had been in place since November, was lifted late Friday. The stay had been the result of a petition filed in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals by Louisiana business owner Brandon Trosclair and a group of Texas workers at CaptiveAire Systems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rick Roberts: Can It Happen Right Here In Texas?

It couldn’t happen here in Texas. Could it? School districts across the nation are forcing critical race theory ideas down our children’s throats, and imposing mask and vaccine mandates. Parents who object get the DOJ after them! But here in Texas we value traditional ideas like civil liberties and rights of parents. Right? They didn’t get the memo in Round Rock ISD, in the northern suburbs of Austin. A quiet, conservative, family-oriented community. Right? Then why is the Board of Trustees trying to censure two of its members? One of those Trustees, Danielle Weston, is here to tell you that yes, it can happen here in Texas! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
Rick Roberts: Is Texas The Quitter Capital Of America?

A surprising statistic from the Bureau of Labor popped up: in September, 439,000 Texans quit their jobs. That’s 14,633 per day, and second only to California! What’s going on here? Is Texas becoming the Quitter Capital of America? WFAA reporter Jason Wheeler, who does the “Right On The Money” feature, tells you why Texans are quitting their jobs, and it may not be what you think! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
Ken Paxton
Rick Roberts: Republicans, Grow a Backbone!

So now Fauci says changing the definition of “Fully Vaccinated” could change. Do you think companies are going to mandate boosters? If only Republicans could grow a backbone and put their foot down and stop any mandates from moving forward.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rick Roberts: Does The Army Have A Supervaccine?

Researchers at the Army’s Walter Reed Hospital announced they’re working on a vaccine that’s supposed to work on all variants of COVID…even those that haven’t evolved yet! But how would that work? Would you take the supervaccine? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
MILITARY
Rick Roberts: Should Jailbirds Get Computer Tablets?

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown wants to give tablets to inmates at the county jail. Wait, isn’t jail supposed to punish lawbreakers? Why are we giving these people perks? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TECHNOLOGY
Rick Scott Backs Navy in Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit

Amid new and unpopular vaccine mandates, the Biden Administration has cracked down on military members avoiding COVID-19 vaccination. Now, US Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) is taking religious vaccination exemptions for service members to the courts. In the case, US Navy SEALs v Biden, 26 Navy Seals and other Navy service...
U.S. POLITICS
Rick Roberts: Why Is Race So Important To The Left?

When it comes to our kids, we’re our biggest problem. How do we know? Oregon has put out new social science standards integrated with…ethnic studies. This includes kindergarteners. That’s right: in Oregon, you’re 5 year old will be taught what group they belong to. Why is race so important to the Left? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
SOCIETY
Rick Roberts: What’s It Worth To Be A U.S. Citizen?

One of outgoing NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio’s last acts is to support a resolution by the City Council to allow non-citizens to vote in municipal elections. So, can anyone just walk across the border and vote in NYC elections? And do any other cities or states allow non-citizens to vote? But here’s Rick’s bottom line question: if anyone can just come in and vote, what’s it worth to be a U.S. citizen? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
ELECTIONS
Rick Roberts: Put Yourself In A Cop’s Shoes…What Would You Do?

Imagine you’re a cop. Someone has a knife. You order him to drop it, but he walks towards your partner. You fire your taser, but miss. Suddenly he runs toward you. What do you do? Jason Johnson, President of Law Enforcement Defense Legal Fund, tells you about a new feature called “Decision Points”, which puts you in a cop’s shoes. Do you shoot? Do you back off? Next time you hear someone talking about defunding police, tell him about “Decision Points.” The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Post

Trump’s intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

