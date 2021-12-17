ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch WFT at Eagles: COVID Moves NFC East Clash

By Andrew Oliveros
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 6 days ago
Going into the showdown against Dallas, the Washington Football Team was riding a four-game winning streak and inching its way to the top of the NFC East.

How quickly things can change.

With fellow NFC rival Philadelphia on tap in Week 15, Washington may be without 21 players due to COVID-19. The game has been postponed to Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Some notable players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this past week were defensive end Jonathan Allen, cornerback Kendall Fuller, safety Kam Curl, wide receiver Cam Sims, starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup quarterback Kyle Allen.

"We got to continue to get ready and see what happens," WFT coach Ron Rivera said about the COVID outbreak.

On Friday, the WFT signed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert. The team also signed quarterback Jordan Ta'amu earlier this week.

Who's In? Who's Out? WFT Saturday Injury Report

Getting a few extra days of rest could prove vital for Washington headed into Tuesday's game against the Eagles

3 hours ago

Washington Can't Lose This Weekend, But It Sure Can Win

A Washington Football Team fan's guide to a guaranteed loss-free Sunday (and Monday) of NFL games

4 hours ago

WFT BREAKING: Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat & More Off COVID, to Play at Eagles

Rivera says that 80 percent of his players who have COVID are asymptomatic.

6 hours ago

"My phone was in the other room. Next thing I know my wife comes in and brings me my phone. I had about 25 missed calls and text messages," Gilbert said. "I think it’s next, next, next man up. What’s happening here and obviously across the league as other teams are dealing with some stuff as well, there’s just some extraordinary circumstances."

Despite the uncertainty, Washington may get some players off the COVID list before Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Penn.

Television: FOX

Odds: Eagles -6.0/Total 43.5.

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys clinching NFC East on Tuesday was always incredibly unlikely

While they technically have a chance to clinch the NFC East, don’t expect for the Dallas Cowboys to lock up their division tonight. The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a hard time clinching the NFC East Tuesday evening. They’ve got a chance, technically, but it’s going to take an odd ending between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles to actually make that possibility a reality.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Washington time, prediction, odds, key questions: How to watch NFC East clash for wild card spot

There are serious playoff implications on the line in the final two Week 15 games, both of which were delated to Tuesday night. he NFC East showdown on tap -- Eagles vs. Washington -- has the potential to reshape the entire NFC wild card race. Philadelphia is rested up after its bye and has won four of its last six dating to Halloween, with Jalen Hurts set to return under center after Gardner Minshew filled in against the Jets. Washington, meanwhile, has a manageable path to the NFC's final playoff spot -- were it not for a rash of injuries and COVID-19 cases that could have them starting a quarterback they just signed days ago.
NFL
arcamax.com

Eagles overcome sloppy start to beat Washington for pivotal NFC East victory

PHILADELPHIA — Garrett Gilbert couldn’t channel his inner Joe Webb. Amid the strangeness of Tuesday Night Football, the Eagles overcame a comedy of unforced errors early to beat the Washington Football Team, 27-17, at Lincoln Financial Field two days after the game was originally supposed to be played.
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles-Washington: Start time, how to watch and stream NFC East face-off

It’s been 16 days, but the Eagles will return to action Tuesday against Washington in a postponed game with huge playoff implications. Both teams enter the game with a 6-7 record, and the Eagles need a win to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints (7-7) and Minnesota Vikings (7-7), who both won their Week 15 matchups. According to the New York Times, the Birds have a 38% chance to make the playoffs with a win. A loss to Washington plunges their chances down to just 6%.
NFL
Keene Sentinel

Rams, Eagles take important NFC matchups in COVID-delayed games

LOS ANGELES — It probably was too much to ask for high artistry. The Los Angeles Rams endured a week that featured nearly 30 players going onto and coming off the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, ravaging their roster and forcing the league to push their game against the Seattle Seahawks to Tuesday night.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Freak Interception, Two Eagles' Turnovers Give WFT Early 10-0 Lead

The formula for the Washington Football Team Tuesday should be to trust its ground game. Without a full week of practice for quarterback Garrett Gilbert, Antonio Gibson will have to be the answer offensively against the Philadelphia Eagle. Early through the first quarter, he's lived up to that standard. The...
NFL
Times Union

Giants vs. Eagles: How to watch and stream online

The NFL regular season is coming to an end and some teams are starting to get eliminated from playoff contention, while others are making a late season surge. It’s been mainly a forgettable season for the New York Giants (4-10), but they can play spoiler against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, Philadelphia Tied 10-10 at Halftime

Washington Football Team (6-7) is taking on the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) at rainy Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday evening in a COVID protocol-forced rescheduled game for Week 15. Washington is without both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, so it signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert from New England's practice squad on Friday....
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper said he doesn’t feel alarmed by his limited chances given they have a “bunch of playmakers on offense”: “We have a whole bunch of playmakers on offense. There’s only one ball. I think it’s more that than the defense. I’m not getting double-teamed or something like that. I’m just staying ready for when my opportunity comes because it will come.” (Michael Gehlken)
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
771K+
Views
