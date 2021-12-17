How to Watch WFT at Eagles: COVID Moves NFC East Clash

Going into the showdown against Dallas, the Washington Football Team was riding a four-game winning streak and inching its way to the top of the NFC East.

How quickly things can change.

With fellow NFC rival Philadelphia on tap in Week 15, Washington may be without 21 players due to COVID-19. The game has been postponed to Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Some notable players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this past week were defensive end Jonathan Allen, cornerback Kendall Fuller, safety Kam Curl, wide receiver Cam Sims, starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup quarterback Kyle Allen.

"We got to continue to get ready and see what happens," WFT coach Ron Rivera said about the COVID outbreak.

On Friday, the WFT signed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert. The team also signed quarterback Jordan Ta'amu earlier this week.

Rivera says that 80 percent of his players who have COVID are asymptomatic.

"My phone was in the other room. Next thing I know my wife comes in and brings me my phone. I had about 25 missed calls and text messages," Gilbert said. "I think it’s next, next, next man up. What’s happening here and obviously across the league as other teams are dealing with some stuff as well, there’s just some extraordinary circumstances."

Despite the uncertainty, Washington may get some players off the COVID list before Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Penn.

Television: FOX

Odds: Eagles -6.0/Total 43.5.

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9