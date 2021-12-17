ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milk

Letters to Santa

El Reno Tribune
 7 days ago

Dear Santa, I have been a good boy this...

The Newberg Graphic

'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'

A newspaper editor in the 19th century pens a timeless response to a little girl's question about SantaIn 1897, The New York Sun newspaper ran an editorial answering every youngster's one question about Christmas. We take pleasure in answering this prominently with the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun: Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in The Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth,...
Pine And Lakes News

2021 Holiday Greetings - Letters to Santa

Nearly 20 years ago, my daughters each wrote letters to Santa as second-graders at Nisswa Elementary School that were published in the Holiday Greetings section published in the then-Lake Country Echo. I carefully cut out the letters from each girl’s class and included them in their scrapbooks. Every year...
People

Los Angeles Mother Uses Family Holiday Card to Introduce Her Child as Nonbinary: 'So Proud'

A Los Angeles mother is being praised for sharing her child's nonbinary identity with friends and family on social media. At the end of November, Jennifer Chen shared her family's holiday card on Instagram, featuring a smiling photo of her husband Brendan Hay and their twins Chloe and Clark. Chen used the post as an opportunity to introduce her followers to Clark and their new pronouns.
NewsBreak
Milk
WMI Central

Walking Down Ranch veterans ready to celebrate Christmas

She may not look like Santa Claus, but to the veterans and their children and families — that’s who she is. Maggie Heath, executive director of Walking Down Ranch, has been “making Christmas” for veterans and their loved ones for years, and this year is no different.
Outsider.com

Neighbor Accidentally Spells Naughty Message in Christmas Lights Mishap

Decorating for Christmas is one of the best parts of the holiday season. There’s something about hanging all those lights, putting up a tree, and breaking out the special knickknacks that just feels nice. Some people take their decorating to extremes while others go for a more low-key approach. However, one Oregon resident’s Christmas lights, while not extreme, might land him on the naughty list this year.
AZFamily

Mint Cannabis Dispensary gives single Phoenix mom Christmas surprise

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - A single mom living in Phoenix was surprised Thursday with a $1,000 check courtesy of Mint Cannabis Dispensary. "It makes me feel very special. This is a blessing to me," said Jennifer Ortiz, who was surprised with the check. "It makes me feel really happy, really happy. Blessed."
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ shaped modern Santa, led to a literary whodunit

The poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known by its opening line “‘Twas the night before Christmas,” has a special place among Christmas traditions, right alongside hot chocolate, caroling, and bright lights. It has also inspired the modern image of Santa Claus as a jolly old man sporting red and a round belly. But […] The post Commentary: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ shaped modern Santa, led to a literary whodunit appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
FOX40

Where’s Santa Claus? Check his live location with NORAD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve as he flies around the world to deliver presents, while following COVID safety precautions! If you look closely, Santa’s flying with a face covering. By 11 a.m. PST on Friday, he had already dropped off over 2.6 million presents. How does NORAD track Santa? […]
El Reno Tribune

Remembering that perfect Christmas gift

There are many memories of past Christmases for each of us. Past holidays can trigger thoughts of great joy or tremendous sorrow. I’ve had a mixture of both. The Christmas of 1989 stands out as the…

