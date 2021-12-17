USD/CAD: Forecasts revised to the upside for next months - Danske Bank

Silver markets rallied on Wednesday to reach towards the $22.75 level. This is an area that has been resistance a couple of times over the last few days, and now it looks like we are trying to break out above there. If we can, then it is possible that we could go looking towards the 50 day EMA which is sitting at the $23.17 handle. This is a market that I think I will be looking to short, but I need to see the right exhaustive candle in order to get on that side of the trade.

