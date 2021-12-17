ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

USD/CAD: Forecasts revised to the upside for next months - Danske Bank

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn light of recent events, analysts at Danske Bank revised to the upside their forecasts for the USD/CAD for the next quarters. They do not see a rate hike in Canada before April. Key Quotes:. “Bank of Canada has ended...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Acceptance above 200-DMA/$1,800 mark favours XAU/USD bulls

Gold settled in the positive territory for the second successive day on Thursday. Subdued USD demand, rising inflationary pressures underpinned the XAU/USD. The risk-on mood, the Fed’s hawkish outlook kept a lid on any meaningful gains. Gold prices edged higher on Thursday and finished in the positive territory for...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Continues to Pull Back Against Loonie

The US dollar has pulled back again during the trading session on Thursday against northern counterpart. The Loonie has been a bit oversold as of late, so this is not a huge surprise. The question now is whether or not this is going to be a simple correction, or is it going to be something bigger? A lot of this could come down to the oil market as per usual, but there are also other things that could move the Canadian dollar.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD portrays Christmas mood above $1,800

Gold prices remain inactive following an upward grind near the weekly top. Risk-on mood, softer USD favored gold buyers despite firmer yields. Omicron, US stimulus and China are the key catalysts to watch for short-term direction. Gold (XAU/USD) prices hang in balance around $1,809, after refreshing the week’s high to...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish bias stays intact above 1.1310

EUR/USD seems to have settled above key technical level. Hot inflation data from the US helped the dollar limit its losses. Trading conditions in financial markets thin out on Christmas Eve. EUR/USD seems to have steadied around mid-1.1300s on Friday as the trading action turns subdued on Christmas Eve. The...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danske Bank#Us Dollar#Cad#The Upside#Bank Of Canada#Qe#Usd Cad#Usd Nok
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD pauses thee-day declines above 1.2800 amid softer oil, sluggish markets

USD/CAD stays defensive around one-week low, mildly bid on a day. Oil bulls take a breather at the monthly top. Mixed updates over Omicron, US stimulus join holiday mood to restrict market moves. USD/CAD bounces off 20-DMA to consolidate weekly losses around 1.2815, up 0.10% intraday during early Friday. The...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the correctional structure at 1.1303 and rebounding from this level, EURUSD is growing towards 1.1352. Later, the market may start another correction to reach 1.1310 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1371. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After finishing the...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Pound sterling price news and forecast: GBP/USD upside potential remains limited

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound's upside potential remains limited. GBP/USD has closed in positive territory on Tuesday following a two-day slide but seems to have lost its recovery momentum before testing 1.3300. The British pound could have a hard time attracting buyers as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of the Christmas holiday. Talks regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol are a factor influencing the pair, and on Tuesday, the Irish Prime Minister noted that talks between the EU and the UK were on track for progress. His comments helped GBP/USD stay afloat in positive territory. Read More...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound could stage a correction before the next leg higher

GBP/USD has extended rally to a fresh monthly high. Technical picture shows that the pair need to stage a correction before pushing higher. UK PM Johnson is reportedly not expected to announce post-Christmas restrictions this week. GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and reached its highest level since late November...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Silver Forecast: Threatening Resistance to the Upside

Silver markets rallied on Wednesday to reach towards the $22.75 level. This is an area that has been resistance a couple of times over the last few days, and now it looks like we are trying to break out above there. If we can, then it is possible that we could go looking towards the 50 day EMA which is sitting at the $23.17 handle. This is a market that I think I will be looking to short, but I need to see the right exhaustive candle in order to get on that side of the trade.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Above the 0.72 handle, a test of 0.7300 remains on the cards

Optimism within financial markets underpinned the AUD/USD pair. Spot gold extended its gains beyond $1,800 a troy ounce, despite a better market mood. AUD/USD maintains its bullish stance, with the next relevant resistance at 0.7275. The AUD/USD pair hit an intraday high of 0.7250, trading nearby as the US session...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to tackle the monthly low at $1,753

XAU/USD held steady on Wednesday and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1,790 level through the Asian session. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, the set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a slide to retest the monthly swing low. XAU/USD bears could aim...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP to move slightly lower towards 0.84 – Danske Bank

“We still believe EUR/GBP will move slightly lower in 2022, as the ‘positive USD’ environment is usually also benefitting GBP versus EUR.”. “We have lifted our 12M target to 0.84 (from 0.83) given the aggressive BoE market pricing. The (in our view) too aggressive BoE market pricing and renewed Brexit uncertainties may put some upward pressure on EUR/GBP near-term or at least increase volatility.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates in a range, holds steady above 1.2900 mark

USD/CAD was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading on Wednesday. An uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful upside. The Fed’s hawkish outlook acted as a tailwind for the USD and extended support to the pair....
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy