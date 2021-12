Photo: Kayla Johanson is one of the stars of Gold Rush: White Water. Photo courtesy of Discovery / Provided by press rep with permission. Gold Rush: White Water, the spinoff of the successful Discovery reality series, follows miners as they search for gold in the remotest locations in Alaska, specifically the McKinley Creek area. In addition to Fred Hurt and Dustin Hurt, one of the stars of the series is Kayla Johanson, whose team works in the deep recesses of the Chillkat Mountains, braving the elements and evading brown bears in the local area. Their mission is a tough one, but they are determined to find gold, both literally and figuratively, and stay away from the dangers of the rising waters in the creek.

