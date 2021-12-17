‘Survivor’: Meet the Cast of Upcoming Season 42

December is a beautiful month filled with the holiday spirit, parties, travel, shopping, wrapping, school events for parents with kids, and so much more, so you might wonder what networks are thinking introducing new shows when no one even has time to sleep. However, it seems that NBC has chosen to release their new show “American Auto,” on December 13, 2021, and it’s something fans are happy about. Some of us will have to catch up in a few months, but for now, fans are excited about the new comedy. The premise is simple: A group of people who work for a struggling motor company in Detroit is beside themselves as the company brings on a new CEO. It’s not that they don’t like the new CEO or their jobs, but the problem is that the new CEO doesn’t know a thing about, um, cars, and comes from the world of pharmaceuticals. We can easily see how this will be hilarious as so many mistakes, comedic errors, and issues ensue, and we thought we’d introduce you all to the genius cast.
Comments / 15