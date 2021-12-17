ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Survivor’: Meet the Cast of Upcoming Season 42

By Victoria Santiago
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re officially gearing up for the next season of Survivor. CBS gave us a sneak peek of what we can expect from the cast and their gameplay. 42 seasons in, everyone needs to find a way to stand out. Seasons 41 and 42 were filmed back-to-back, so we can already see...

outsider.com

Comments / 15

Dennis A Good
5d ago

Stopped watching after 4-5 episodes. Far too many idols and advantages to keep track. The players were constantly being played and couldn’t get their games going. Won’t watch Season 42, not wasting my time.

Reply
7
True American
5d ago

I may not even watch it anymore and the sad thing is that was my favorite show and big brother was my second favorite !!

Reply(2)
7
WTH28
4d ago

This show is so woke and non-impressive! I was a huge fan, and couldn’t wait for 41. Well, I got through two episodes and realized…wow this show should be called Woke Survivor.

Reply
4
Related
CinemaBlend

Survivor's Shan Smith Has A Strong Message For Fans After Season 41 Blindside

Spoilers for Survivor 41’s November 24 episode. In a word, Survivor 41 is brutal. Advantages and twists are flying. The food rewards are scaled back significantly. And the show's “villain” this year, Shan Smith, had been truly merciless. (She even appointed herself an evil theme song/hum for her schemes.) Unfortunately, though, the Queen of Blindsides didn't see the latest blindside coming. At. All. And she has something to say to all the Survivor fans out there who were equally as shocked.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 42 trailer: First look at cast, familiar idol twist

Close to the end of the Survivor 41 finale on CBS, the network gave us its first look at Survivor 42 premiering this March. What’s going to make it stand out?. Well, at the moment that’s a pretty good question. The trailer that you can see below gives you a first look at the cast but in terms of the gameplay, it actually feels fairly similar to what we’ve seen in season 41. The Beware Advantages are coming back, and that includes the silly three-person idol where you have to announce something in order to get it. More than likely, a few other twists from this season will return; because seasons 41 and 42 filmed back-to-back, it put production in a position where they weren’t getting viewer feedback in real-time as to what was going on.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Reveals Defining Moment of Season 41

Each season on Survivor shows a moment that completely changes the game. That was true this year as Season 41 came and went. Host Jeff Probst has seen a lot of Survivor in his time. Like, twice a year for the last 20 years or so. He knows the history and the lore of the game. When he talks about defining moments he knows all of them. He took some time to talk to TV Line about the season and what this year’s defining moment was.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Probst
TVLine

TV Ratings: Survivor Season Finale Outdraws The Masked Singer's

In the latest TV ratings, Survivor‘s three-hour finale event on Wednesday averaged 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, down a tick from its previous December finale but delivering the night’s largest audience and tying Masked Singer in the demo. TVLine readers gave both Season 41 and its finale average grades of “C-“; get caught up on Nick Caruso’s ongoing Survivor finale coverage. Fox’s two-hour Masked Singer finale averaged 4.5 mil and a 0.9 (reader grade “B+”); read recap. Among NBC’s special holiday episodes, Young Rock drew 3 mil/0.5, followed by Kenan‘s 2.1 mil/0.3 and Mr. Mayor‘s 1.9 mil/0.3. Leading out of (groan) A Very Chrisley Christmas (1.5 mil/0.2), a rerun of a Kelly Clarkson special did 1.9 mil/0.2. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 42 cast reveal: When should we expect it?

Now that we’re one week removed from the season 41 finale, isn’t this the proper time for a Survivor 42 discussion? We tend to think so. We’ve already had a chance to see a first trailer for the new season; if you haven’t had a chance to watch that yet, be sure to take a look below! On the surface, it does feel like the producers are going for a similar vibe to everything we had in season 41, for better or worse — and that includes a billion twists.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’ 41: What Will Ricard Do Next?

Survivor 41 saw a shocking elimination at the hands of Ricard. So what’s his next move?. Ricard has been at the forefront of a lot of these episodes since the season began. Scheming his way through with his buddy Shan, Ricard and Shan managed to get to the final 8 together. But here’s the thing. Both of them knew they’d have to take the other out at some point. They even talked about it.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Erika Casupanan had huge unseen breakdown during Survivor 41 finale

Erika Casupanan may have disguised herself as a lamb when she entered Survivor, but by the time final Tribal Council rolled around, she was in full lion mode. Erika became the first woman to win Survivor in seven seasons when she was crowned the champion of Survivor 41 in a blowout 7-1-0 vote over Deshawn Radden and Xander Hastings. Erika also became the first Canadian to ever win the game after our neighbors up north were first allowed to play starting in season 39.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Cbs#Javascript
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: Meredith Eaton Is Returning in Season 19 — What Brings Her Back?

A familiar face is dropping by to help out the NCIS team at a time that they need her the most.. TV Insider has confirmed that Meredith Eaton is returning as immunologist Carol Wilson in Season 19 in an episode written by one of the show’s own, Brian Dietzen (who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) with Scott Williams. It does not yet have an air date.
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Will Air in Fall 2022, Skipping Spring Season

We’ve gotten used to watching two seasons of The Voice per year — one in the spring, and one in the fall. It’s how the show has racked up 21 seasons so far, despite only being on the air for 10 years. However, that’s all changing in 2022, as the show moves to airing one season per year.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: Why Is Show Currently on Hiatus?

CBS’ “Blue Bloods” is currently on hiatus until the new year. Here’s why you won’t be receiving new episodes until January 2022. We have some sad news for “Blue Bloods” fans. The CBS drama is not airing any new episodes until January 7, 2022. The series is opting out of airing a holiday special this year, which is disappointing to many viewers.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of “In from the Cold”

Now that Netflix has announced a release date for its anticipated release of the new show “In From the Cold,” everyone is clamoring to learn more. In an effort to expand viewership to a more worldwide basis, the streaming service has been doing what it can to make sure shows apply to and appeal to people across the globe. This show is heavy on the Russian influence, and it’s got people talking across the globe. The entire show focuses on the character of Jenny, who is described as “A bioengineered Russian Agent” who has no desire to be part of the Russian spy game any longer. She puts the past in the past, she takes off for America, and she goes about living a normal life in a new area. Of course, she’s got all the time in the world to go ahead and make a life for herself in America that is successful enough she has a daughter and a happy life – that is until she and her daughter decide a trip to Europe would be fun. Her life catches up to her when she gets there, and things spiral out of control. She’s got a lot of secrets that no one knows about her, and she’s not trying to have people find out about her secrets. Now that the plot is out, people want to know more about the cast, so here we are: Here are the eight characters that appear in all 8 episodes in the main role status.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of “American Auto”

December is a beautiful month filled with the holiday spirit, parties, travel, shopping, wrapping, school events for parents with kids, and so much more, so you might wonder what networks are thinking introducing new shows when no one even has time to sleep. However, it seems that NBC has chosen to release their new show “American Auto,” on December 13, 2021, and it’s something fans are happy about. Some of us will have to catch up in a few months, but for now, fans are excited about the new comedy. The premise is simple: A group of people who work for a struggling motor company in Detroit is beside themselves as the company brings on a new CEO. It’s not that they don’t like the new CEO or their jobs, but the problem is that the new CEO doesn’t know a thing about, um, cars, and comes from the world of pharmaceuticals. We can easily see how this will be hilarious as so many mistakes, comedic errors, and issues ensue, and we thought we’d introduce you all to the genius cast.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

One Survivor 41 Player Was So Mad About Her Edit That She Called The Show

Casual Survivor fans may not spend a ton of time thinking about or talking about how the show is edited, but how certain castaways are depicted is always a divisive topic amongst hardcore viewers (and players). That edit-related speculation was particularly lively by the middle of season 41 with many wondering why we were seeing so little of Heather Aldret and Erika Casupanan. As the women advanced, Erika picked up more screentime and confessionals talking about her strategy, but Heather remained more of a mystery to viewers. The lack of screentime was so apparent that it picked up a lot of buzz on social media, and apparently Heather herself called the casting director to ask what was going on.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 Cast: Meet the 31 Women Vying for Clayton Echard

As Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette winds down, Clayton Echard is ready to start handing out roses. “I was looking for somebody that was funny, intelligent, driven, put forth effort and so I figured, ‘OK, that’s a good list and hopefully I’ll find that,’” the Missouri native said on Good Morning America in December after filming wrapped. “Well, what I found was very quickly the women blew my expectations out of the water. They brought all of that and so much more, so the expectations continued to rise, and I realized that, ultimately, I was going to find everything that I wanted and so much more.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

333K+
Followers
34K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy