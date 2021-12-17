ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Fetty Wap Nabbed At Newark Airport For Arrest Warrant, Ankle Monitor Led Police Directly To Him

By OK! Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFetty Wap was reportedly nabbed by authorities at Newark airport on Friday, December 17. The rapper's ankle monitor alerted police to his whereabouts and when officers ran his info, they found out he had a warrant out for his arrest. Article continues below advertisement. The 30-year-old was tossed into...

