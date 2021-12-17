Fetty Wap Nabbed At Newark Airport For Arrest Warrant, Ankle Monitor Led Police Directly To Him

Newark– Delaware State Police arrested Khalil Johnson, 26, of Newark, for the robbery of two Newark area convenience stores that occurred Sunday night, and Monday morning. The first incident occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m., Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Royal Farms, located at 865 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, when troopers responded to an armed robbery in which a firearm was discharged. The investigation determined two suspects entered the store and approached an employee standing behind the sales counter. One suspect displayed a handgun and discharged into the ceiling. The second suspect then walked behind the sales counter, and demanded money from both the cash register and safe. The employee was unable to comply with their demands, so the suspects fled the store with cigarettes, and food items. The suspects fled the store on foot toward the north end of the property. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO