Larsa Pippen is still 'friends' with Kim Kardashian: 'Our families are so intertwined'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarsa Pippen has insisted she is still “friends” with Kim Kardashian. The 47-year-old star gave an...

HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Twins With Her Friends In Oversized Sweats For Kanye West’s Concert With Drake

Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert was a star-studded affair, and Ye’s daughter, North, was joined by some of her besties as she attended the event. North West, 8, is one of her dad, Kanye West’s, biggest fans, and she showed him major support by attending his Dec. 9 concert. The eight-year-old looked cool and comfortable in grey sweats and an oversized blue sweatshirt. Her look was complete with long braids, and she stuck close to mom, Kim Kardashian, as she headed into the concert. Two of North’s close friends were also by her side at the event (along with their mothers), and they rocked the same fashion look as Northie.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Kim Kardashian livid as daughter North West gives live tour of family home on TikTok

Kim Kardashian was left furious after daughter North West walked in on her laying in bed while the youngster was giving a live TikTok tour of the family home. It was kind of her own fault after reality TV star and avid social media user Kim, 41, launched a joint TikTok account two weeks ago with the eldest of her four children whom she shares with rapper ex Kanye West, 44.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Kim Kardashian’s Response To Kanye West Asking Her To 'Run Back' To Him Is Priceless

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, and as of last week she has filed to become “legally single,” shutting down her ex-husband’s pleas for reunion. West has made it clear that he’s hoping to make things right with Kardashian after publicly declaring his lasting love for her over the past several months, but the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is evidently having none of it.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Take Photos With Fan On Breakfast Date At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a morning breakfast date at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, and happily took selfies with a music journalist!. Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted on yet another date! The SKIMS founder and Saturday Night Live actor enjoyed a ritzy breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 27 — just two days after Thanksgiving. While paparazzi didn’t seem to catch the new couple heading into the iconic Los Angeles spot, music journalist Paul Barewijk recognized the two and asked for a selfie.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
#Kim And Kanye
Cosmopolitan

Chicago West looks like Kim Kardashian's twin in new pic

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo of Chicago West with a candy cane over the weekend, and fans can't believe how alike the duo look. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is a fan of sharing insights into her life on social media. Whether it's on her joint TikTok account with North or of Saint's cool style, the latest Kardashian-West child in the spotlight is Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
E! News

Why Kanye "Ye" West Is Still "Hanging Out" With Model Vinetria While Trying to "Win" Kim Kardashian Back

Watch: Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Move on From Kanye West. Kanye "Ye" West isn't exactly "Bound 2" model Vinetria. The Donda rapper first sparked romance rumors with the 22-year-old model in early November when they were spotted together at a Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. A source close to the 44-year-old musician tells E! News that they aren't "exclusively dating" but are still "hanging out." It seems they are simply going with the flow.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Kim Kardashian gives shout-out to estranged husband Kanye West as she collects Fashion Icon gong at People’s Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian gave a shout out to estranged husband Kanye West as she was presented with The Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The SKIMS mogal, 41, may have filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February, but she still chose to share her big moment with him as she took to the stage in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Immediately Contacted Lawyer After Kanye West Concert Outburst

Kanye West went viral after his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Thursday when the rapper modified some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation with his estranged ex Kim Kardashian. During his performance of "Runaway," West rapped, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly." However, the performance had the opposite effect, Kardashian filed to be legally declared single the next day.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Seemingly Addresses Her Fallout With Kim Kardashian During ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Premiere

Looking on the bright side. After her public fallout with Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen revealed how she has thrived outside of their friendship. During the Real Housewives of Miami season 4 premiere episode, which started streaming on Peacock on Thursday, December 16, Larsa, 47, addressed how it felt to have others weigh in on her divorce and drama with the Kardashian family.
MIAMI, FL
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian speaks out publicly about Kanye West for the first time since his reconciliation attempts

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's breakup has been a fairly complicated one. From Kim filing for divorce all the way back in February, to the pair both dating other people and now Kanye is on a mission to get back with his estranged wife of six years, declaring his love for her in interviews and sharing old pictures of them kissing on Instagram. Well, finally Kim has spoken out about her former partner for the first time since he began trying to reunite with her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
CELEBRITIES

