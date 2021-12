The holidays are a beautiful thing, but they can also amplify loneliness. The best part of this time of the season for most people is to be with your family. Waking up on Christmas morning and opening presents, having a huge dinner, and just enjoying each other. Unfortunately, though it can also be an extremely lonely time for others. This is when depression can set in and make everything seem unbearable. The dangers come into play, even more, some people turn to what makes them cope, alcohol. Drinking can bring relief, if just for a few hours, but it can also propel you into a deeper hell. I know these things quite well. I am an alcoholic.

MANDAN, ND ・ 6 HOURS AGO