The Dead Cells: The Queen and The Sea release date has been revealed: you'll be able to play this new Dead Cells DLC in early January 2022. Dead Cells is no stranger to post-launch updates; most recently, it's launched a training room and a crossover with Hollow Knight. Motion Twin has also launched a fair amount of paid DLC such as Bad Seed and Fatal Falls. Another new DLC package has been announced called The Queen and The Sea -- and now, we finally know when we'll be able to play it.

