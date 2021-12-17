ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

A Call to Birdwatchers: Join the Search for World’s 10 ‘Most Wanted’ Lost Bird Species

By Olivia Rosane
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservation groups and scientists are calling on birdwatchers around the world to help them locate 10 species of bird that have been lost to science. The so-called Search for Lost Birds, which launched today, is a collaboration between Re:wild, American Bird Conservancy (ABC) and BirdLife International to find 10 species that...

