Gov. Spencer Cox receives report on Utah’s land, water and air quality. Utah State University researchers delivered a report to Gov. Spencer Cox Tuesday outlining challenges facing the state’s land, water and air quality — and possible solutions. The report found efforts to reduce the pollutant that causes winter smog have been successful in Cache Valley and could be replicated on the Wasatch Front. It also said Utah’s long-term drought has allowed invasive grasses to spread in forests and increased wildfire risk. The drought is expected to continue and the state will continue to have less water available. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO