Jaguars vs. Texans Week 15 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, how to watch online

Jacksonville looks to get back in the win column for the first time since a Nov. 7 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills, and it has a good opportunity to capture an elusive win this week. The Jaguars are actually favorites for a division rematch against a Houston Texans team that hasn’t had many positives since its Week 1 win over the Jags. Both teams have seen major changes since then — for Houston, the quarterback position and for Jacksonville, the head coach — and in the first game without coach Urban Meyer, the Jaguars will look to come out strong.

They have a very conducive matchup for success against a Houston team that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in almost every category. It has the worst offense and the third-worst defense, and the only component that the Texans could call a relative threat is its pass defense. That should set up for a favorable game state for a Jags team that should be looking to run the ball with James Robinson as its primary form of attack.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville’s defense will look for a better outing this time against rookie Davis Mills than it had against Tyrod Taylor, who was benched dating back to Week 13 against Indianapolis. It also won’t have to deal with running back Mark Ingram II, who was traded to the New Orleans Saints earlier this season, and David Johnson should see the bulk of the carries.

The Jags will look to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the 2-11 Texans on Sunday. Here’s all the information you need to follow it on TV, radio or via stream.

When: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. EST

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Watch: CBS 47 (locally)

Listen: WJXL AM 1010 / FM 92.5 (locally), Sirius XM Radio (feed channel 228 for Jags, 383 for Texans)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)