ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars vs. Texans Week 15 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, how to watch online

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1zuO_0dQ4iIIB00

Jacksonville looks to get back in the win column for the first time since a Nov. 7 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills, and it has a good opportunity to capture an elusive win this week. The Jaguars are actually favorites for a division rematch against a Houston Texans team that hasn’t had many positives since its Week 1 win over the Jags. Both teams have seen major changes since then — for Houston, the quarterback position and for Jacksonville, the head coach — and in the first game without coach Urban Meyer, the Jaguars will look to come out strong.

They have a very conducive matchup for success against a Houston team that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in almost every category. It has the worst offense and the third-worst defense, and the only component that the Texans could call a relative threat is its pass defense. That should set up for a favorable game state for a Jags team that should be looking to run the ball with James Robinson as its primary form of attack.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville’s defense will look for a better outing this time against rookie Davis Mills than it had against Tyrod Taylor, who was benched dating back to Week 13 against Indianapolis. It also won’t have to deal with running back Mark Ingram II, who was traded to the New Orleans Saints earlier this season, and David Johnson should see the bulk of the carries.

The Jags will look to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the 2-11 Texans on Sunday. Here’s all the information you need to follow it on TV, radio or via stream.

When: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. EST

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Watch: CBS 47 (locally)

Listen: WJXL AM 1010 / FM 92.5 (locally), Sirius XM Radio (feed channel 228 for Jags, 383 for Texans)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Vikings, Kirk Cousins hung out to dry by refs on interception

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a brutal interception against the Chicago Bears. But the refs may have missed a penalty. The Minnesota Vikings are in the thick of the playoff race, and had the chance to improve their odds with a victory over the rival Chicago Bears on Monday night. They needed quarterback Kirk Cousins to not make any mistakes and play a clean game in primetime.
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Texans#Live Tv#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The New Orleans Saints#Tiaa Bank Field#Florida Watch#Cbs 47#Sirius Xm Radio
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy