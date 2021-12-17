Alabama HS hires former UGA linebacker as head coach

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Moody High School, which is located east of Birmingham, Alabama, has hired former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jake Ganus as its new head coach.

Ganus’ hire is pending approval from the district’s board of education. Ganus played for Georgia in 2015.

Ganus joined the Georgia program after UAB discontinued its football program. Ganus racked up 347 tackles in his college football career.

Following a brief NFL stint, Ganus spent five seasons as a coach at powerhouse Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. The former Georgia Bulldog coached linebackers and managed college recruiting at Thompson, which won three 7A state championships during Ganus’ time with the program.

Ganus announced his new role with Moody via his Twitter account: