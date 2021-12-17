ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Baldwin Alum, Ferris State WR Brandon Childress’ Inspiring Football Journey

By Joey DeBerardino
 6 days ago

MCKINNEY, Texas – After what he thought was career ending injuries two years ago, Baldwin alum and Ferris State football wide receiver Brandon Childress overcame the odds and is now competing for an NCAA Division II national title.

Childress was an impressive athlete at Baldwin High School in both football and basketball, but he ultimately chose to play football at Central Michigan University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09omOe_0dQ4fsEg00

After injuries ended his football career at CMU, Childress had accepted never playing the sport he loved again.

“I went out to Hawaii. My brother’s in the military. He’s stationed out there. I went out there. Worked with the Boys and Girls Club as their athletic director. And then out there, I found a coaching job in Missouri Southern State where I took that job, I was coaching the receivers and tight ends there for a while.

And then a recruiting meeting one day, I was listening to the eligibility rules and I was like hold on, I can still play some football here,” said Childress.

He then reached out to Ferris State head football coach Tony Annese.

“He told me come see him one day,” said Childress. “We had a talk and he was like, ‘Come on. Come aboard.'”

Ever since Childress made the decision to come to Big Rapids, the pair agree it has been a perfect fit.

“I love him, man. I love him. He came into a situation where we had a lot of returning receivers and he rolled in there and been a part of the group. He’s been one of the best leaders we’ve got,” said Tony Annese.

“It’s been a culture shock for me,” said Childress. “Just coming to a school that’s only 30 minutes away from where I grew up and them being a dominant program and a nationwide-known program, it’s just been a blessing to be a part of.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9PbQ_0dQ4fsEg00

And now there is just one more goal left to accomplish.

“We got off the plane saying we wish we played tomorrow. Guys are just focused. Locked in. We’re ready to do what we came to do and that’s win a championship,” said Childress.

He also added that he hopes to gain another year of eligibility form the season he tore his ACL. But until then, he’s enjoying this journey with Ferris State.

Childress and the rest of the Bulldogs will look to bring home the NCAA Division II national title in their matchup against Valdosta State on Saturday night at 9 p.m. in McKinney, Texas.

Be sure to stick with 9&10 News and MISportsNow for all of the coverage leading up to this year’s NCAA Division II National Championship on our website and social media.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

