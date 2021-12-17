Man & Woman Found Deceased In Mulberry Grove
A deceased male and female were discovered inside their home in Mulberry Grove Wednesday. Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a welfare check...wgel.com
my sympathy and prayers are with the families sorry for your loss Leon and Mary was very good people I wish I would have called the welfare check in sooner
